Michael Taylor is glad that he transferred back to his home school.
The 6-foot-5 senior post is even happier after scoring the game-winning basket on pass from his long-time friend at the buzzer as the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers edged the Tri-City United Titans 40-38 on Thursday night at Waterville.
Taylor was in Waterville for eight years, transferred to Waseca for four years and is now back at WEM for his senior year.
"I wanted to close out my senior year with my closest friends from my childhood," Taylor said. "So far it's going amazing. I couldn't ask for anything more."
The game-winner came on a planned play with one of his closest friends.
"Brady Nutter cut out on the elbow," Taylor said. "I set a screen for him, he rolled and dished it to me absolutely perfectly, and I made a very clean lay-up to win the game by two. We couldn't have played it any better than that. I have really good teammates. That's a post play that we just cooked up a couple of days ago in practice, and we executed it twice in this game."
Taylor missed the first two games of the season because of being sick with COVID-19.
"I recovered really well from that," Taylor said.
The Bucs trailed the entire game until Taylor made back-to-back baskets to tie it 35-35 with 4:40 to play. Nutter also made the pass to Taylor for the game-tying layup, and Nutter drove and scored the go-ahead basket to give the Bucs their first lead of the game 37-35.
The Titans cut the lead to 37-36 when senior wing/post Jonathan Hurd made one of two free throws with 2:20 left.
WEM senior guard/forward Gabe Androli answered with a free throw to give the Bucs back a two-point lead, 38-36.
Hurd again stepped up, grabbing an offensive rebound, drawing a foul and making two free throws to tie it at 38 with 12.7 seconds to go.
After a timeout, the Bucs passed the ball in from their end. Androli carried the ball up the court and dished it off to Nutter, who handed it off to the driving Taylor for the game winner.
Taylor and Nutter led WEM with 13 points each. Senior point guard Jonathan Remme scored seven points including a 3-point basket. Androli finished with three points. Senior forward Samuel Rezac scored four points.
Trailing by as much as nine points in the first half (19-10) with 4:10 to play, the Buccaneers cut it to four points (21-17) on a 7-2 run that included a two free throws by Remme, a reverse layup by Taylor, a free throw by Nutter and two free throws by Rezac to close out the scoring in the first half.
"At halftime we knew we had to have an exertion of energy right at the end," Taylor said. "We knew we had to play way better defense, and we could risk getting any unnecessary fouls, and doing all of that combined to get us the win in the end."
The Titans maintained the lead and increased it to as much as seven (35-28) with 9:07 left.
With the win, WEM improved to 3-2, but they're playing without two injured players. All-around star point guard Dom Paulson, who led the scoring in the first game, tore his meniscus in his knee in the second game and is likely out for the season, although head coach Jeff Wagner said there is a chance he could be back at the end of February.
Also injured is senior forward Urban Casteel, a transfer from Blue Earth Area.
"Losing our point guard who is also one of best players and is setting us back," Taylor said. "We have to adapt and play without them."
WEM travels to Randolph (1-2) at 7:15 p.m. Friday and United South Central (0-3) in Wells at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.