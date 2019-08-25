It was speed versus strength Saturday between Faribault and New Prague.
Faribault's quickness didn't get unleashed in full as New Prague's physicality slowed down the tempo, but the Falcons adapted and limited opposing scoring chances in a 1-0 win in their home and season opener at Bahl Field.
"We were a little bit tense, I think," said Faribault coach Brendan Cox. "First game of the season, guys are still figuring stuff out so we were a little jittery. This one was a grind for us. We didn’t necessarily play as fast as we would have liked to. So overall composure was really good. Mentally they were able to stay with it and grind. We had a lot of chances, just not on target. First game, I’m happy with what we did and lots of room for improvement the rest of the season."
The game was scoreless through 65 minutes.
Junior midfielder Luis Martinez found a timely moment for his first career varsity goal.
"Someone sent it to me in the air. I kind of did, we call it in Mexico, La Tijerita," Martinez said. "It’s like a scissor when you jump up with both legs and then kick it. I honestly thought I did something to my arm because I landed like this and I was like ‘Oh no, let’s hope I didn’t dislocate anything.’ But I’m fine."
He could celebrate without worry.
"Their goalie was really aggressive and that was one of the things we talked about at halftime," Cox said. "It doesn’t have to be a perfect shot, you really just have to direct and get it past him. He was just able to hold off the defender and get a foot on it."
The Falcons came close to adding on insurance goals. Ahmed Ali made an athletic move to beat the keeper but could not control the ball in time before the defense recovered.
The defense was able to run out the clock without much concern.
Faribault had a lot of new faces on the field, but they're off to a good start by avenging a 4-0 loss at New Prague early last season.
"The main thing is just everybody getting used to each other," Cox said of the main thing to work on going forward. "We’ve got some guys who have played together but we haven’t had a lot of game time together. Figuring stuff out and getting comfortable. Once we start getting comfortable we’ll start seeing the speed pick up. In practice, we’ve seen it spurts. So, it’ll come. It’s just a matter of getting consistent."
Next up for Faribault is a Section 2A matchup with Waseca 7 p.m. Tuesday in Faribault.