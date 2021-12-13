An aggressive mindset from senior Laden Nerison helped the Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team to a 72-54 victory Thursday night at NRHEG.
Nerison finished with a game-high 29 points, with 16 coming in the second half to help the Knights expand on a 29-23 halftime lead. That point total included a pair of 3-pointers and a 7 of 10 performance from the free throw line.
Luke Alme added 12 points — 11 of which came in the final 18 minutes — and Gavin Sommer scored 10 points with a pair of 3-pointers. Colton Steberg also drained two 3-pointers to finish with seven points, while Paul Kortsch notched seven points.
K-W next plays Thursday night at Maple River.