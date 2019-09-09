The Bethlehem Academy volleyball team came away with a win in a long day of volleyball Saturday at the Shakopee tournament.
The Class A Cardinals (2-6) took on a quintet of Class AAA squads and ended on a positive note in hanging on to beat Minneapolis Southwest (0-6) 25-22, 19-25, 20-18.
BA struggled in sweeps against No. 7 East Ridge (6-2) 25-13, 25-16 and Forest Lake (3-5) 25-15, 25-16 in pool play. Competing in the Bronze bracket, the Cardinals pushed Mankato West (4-3) in a 25-20, 25-22 loss before rounding out with Southwest.
The Cardinals finished in 11th place.
"We recognize what we need to work on and move forward from here," said BA coach Chris Bothun. "We have quite a bit of talent. (We) need to ignite the energy and determination to start strong, play strong and finish strong throughout a match."
BA (1-0 Gopher) returns to Gopher Conference play 7:15 p.m. Thursday vs. United South Central (2-1, 0-1 Gopher).
BA cumulative statistics — Kills: Kate Trump 23; Haley Lang 16; Lexi Boyd 12; Ellie Cohen 10; Kaitlyn Kotek 9; Kennedy Tutak 8; Grace Ashley 3; Lindsay Hanson; Brianna Radatz 1 … Assists: Kotek 33; Reagan Kangas 25; Radatz 1 … Solo blocks: Tutak 9; Lang 7; Boyd 3; Hanson, Trump 1 … Aces: Lang, Boyd, Malia Hunt 3; Radatz 2; Tutak, Hanson 1 … Digs: Radatz 41; Lang, Trump 12; Hunt 5; Kotek, Kangas 4; Cohen 2; Tutak 1