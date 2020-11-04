Game: Winona (2-2) vs. Faribault (2-2), 7 p.m., Thursday, Bruce Smith Field.
Last week: Faribault won easily against Austin 48-7. Winona is coming off a 39-20 loss to Rochester Century.
Previous meetings: Faribault dropped both of its games against Winona last season, once in the regular season and the in the Section 1AAAA tournament.
1. Winona has not had the same offense it did a year ago. Last season, the Winhawks averaged 36 points per game in 12 total games that included a pair of Class AAAA state tournament contests. This season, however, the Winhawks are averaging just under half of that at 14.5 points through the first four games. Faribault likely is looking to exact some revenge after being blown out 62-0 in the section tournament and 38-6 in the second week of the 2019 regular season. The Falcon defense is giving up a modest 23.5 points per game, a number the team would like to see improve upon against an up-and-down Winhawk offense.
2. Each team’s respective special teams were a source of points last week. The Winhawks main returner, Dominic Davis, returned just one punt for 15 yards, but did damage on kickoffs, returning one of his two chances 80 yards for a touchdown. Faribault’s Zach Slinger had a similar game last week, returning a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown. While it’s highly unlikely to maintain momentum from week to week on special teams, the Falcons and Winhawks each have proven capable of scoring without the offense taking the field.
3. So far this season, Falcons have found success in the second quarter. In the last three games, the Falcons have outscored opponents 28-7 in the second quarter and possess a 34-14 edge when counting the Week 1 win against Northfield. Two weeks ago against Mankato East, Faribault scored once and racked up 63 total yards. Last week was even better. The Falcon offense had 101 yards of offense and two touchdowns in the second quarter versus Austin. The Winhawks have not had near the same offensive success in the second quarter — they've been shut out in the second frame in three of four games — and last week allowed Rochester Century to rattle off three consecutive second-quarter touchdowns.
4. In games where Winona senior Trent Langowski has caught a touchdown, the Winhawks are 2-0. In a 28-0 loss to Class 4A No. 8 Byron, Langowski was limited to four receptions for 37 yards, and last week, Langowski — who also starts at defensive back — and senior lineman Jack Thompson were forced to sit out due to COVID-19 precautions after close contact with a student who tested positive, according to the Winona Daily News. Both will also miss Thursday's game as they complete their two-week quarantine. Without Langowski last week, junior Thomas Modjeski snagged four receptions for 82 yards and Trent's younger brother, Mason, turned his one reception into a 68-yard touchdown.