The WEM/JWP girls cross country team dominated the Gopher Conference Championships Tuesday, placing runners in the 1-5 individual leaderboard. The WEM/JWP boys placed third as a team.
Seven WEM/JWP girls finished in the top 10, with the Grizzlies filling the top five spots.
Landon Dimler (18:34.3) placed fourth on the boys side. Pablo Sacristan (18:52.8) finished eighth, Brennan Hoehn (19:32.5) 13th, Joshua Bengston (19:34.1) 15th and Tucker Rients (19:47.0) 18th.
Girls top five
1. Addison Peed (WEM/JWP) 20:37.9, 2. Lauren Dimler (WEM/JWP) 20:45.7, 3. Madison Zimbrich (WEM/JWP) 21:21.6, 4. Ashlin Keyes (WEM/JWP) 21:34.7, 5. Emma Johnson (WEM/JWP) 21:54.5.
Girls team results
1. WEM/JWP 15, 2. New Richland H-E-G 71, 3. United South Central 85, 4. Blooming Prairie 97, 5. Maple River 106
Boys top five
1. Cole Stenzel (Maple River) 17:50.7, 2. Daniel Nydegger (NR H-E-G) 18:15.6, 3. Tyler Stursa (Medford) 18:21.3, 4. Landon Dimler (WEM/JWP) 18:34.3, 5. Cohen Stursa (Medford) 18:36.0
Boys team results
1. Medford 45, 2. Maple River 57, 3. WEM/JWP 58, 4. New Richland H-E-G 102, 5. Hayfield 158
Awards
Gopher Girls Team champs - WEM/JWP Grizzlies
Gopher Girls Runner of the year - Addison Peed
Girls All Conference 1st team - Lauren Dimler, Madison Zimbrich, Ashlin Keyes, Emma Johnson
Girls All Conference 2nd team - Lexie Dahlberg, Madison Kunst
Boys All Conference 1st team - Landon Dimler
Boys All conference 2nd team - Pablo Sacristan
Boys All Conference Honorable Mention - Brennan Hoehn, Josh Bengston, Tucker Rients