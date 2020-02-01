After picking up their first Big 9 Conference win of the season Tuesday, the Faribault boys basketball team couldn’t repeat the feat Friday, as the Falcons lost a tough road game to Rochester Mayo by a score of 71-55.
John Palmer and Abdimutalib Abdullahi once again sparked the Faribault offense with 23 points and 13 points, respectively, but the Spartans did a good job of limiting the rest of the Falcons. Evan Larson mustered six points, while Aqbal Abdullahi, Nick Ehlers and Alex Sullivan chipped in three apiece and AJ Worrall and Alex Leet each scored two.
Despite the loss, the Falcons continued to show improvement. Case in point — they performed a lot better against Rochester Mayo the second time around, after losing to the Spartans 96-64 back on Dec. 13.
With 38 points, Mayo’s Gabe Madsen did most of the damage, helping the Spartans improve to 11-5 on the season and 10-3 in the Big 9. The Falcons, meanwhile, are now 2-14 on the year and 1-13 in the Big 9.
Next up for the Falcons is a home game against Rochester Century (12-6, 10-4 Big 9) on Tuesday.