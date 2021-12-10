Boys basketball: Liberty Classical 89, MSAD 31

The Liberty Classical Academy boys basketball team showcased its skill in an 89-31 victory Thursday against the Minnesota Academy for the Deaf.

Brendan Dow still enjoyed a 26-point outburst for the Trojans with the help of six made 3-pointers.

“We learned a lot by playing this team and the importance of playing fundamental basketball,” MSAD coach William Bissell said.

Girls basketball: Liberty Classical 38, MSAD 25

The Minnesota Academy for the Deaf girls basketball team lost a hard-fought defensive battle Thursday night, 38-25 against Liberty Classical Academy.

“We didn’t box out well throughout the game,” MSAD coach Ryan Smith-Hastings said. “The opponent got a lot of second chance points that helped them maintain their lead.”

Dalina Schwartz starred for the Trojans with 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal.

