Boys basketball: Liberty Classical 89, MSAD 31
The Liberty Classical Academy boys basketball team showcased its skill in an 89-31 victory Thursday against the Minnesota Academy for the Deaf.
Brendan Dow still enjoyed a 26-point outburst for the Trojans with the help of six made 3-pointers.
“We learned a lot by playing this team and the importance of playing fundamental basketball,” MSAD coach William Bissell said.
Girls basketball: Liberty Classical 38, MSAD 25
The Minnesota Academy for the Deaf girls basketball team lost a hard-fought defensive battle Thursday night, 38-25 against Liberty Classical Academy.
“We didn’t box out well throughout the game,” MSAD coach Ryan Smith-Hastings said. “The opponent got a lot of second chance points that helped them maintain their lead.”
Dalina Schwartz starred for the Trojans with 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal.