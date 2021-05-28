There isn’t any one team in Section 1AAA that has an overwhelming or eye-popping record against fellow section opponents. Byron at 3-1 has the best winning percentage (.750) while Winona has the most wins (6), but is only 6-4.
When looking at the Section 1AAA baseball tournament in that lens, it’s easy to follow the logic of Faribault head coach Charlie Lechtenberg: “the section is wide open.”
“That's the one good thing about our section, I feel it's wide open,” Lechtenberg said. “Whatever team is going to be hot and whatever pitcher is going to be throwing strikes, I think (will go far). It's competitive but wide open.”
Byron has the best overall record at 13-4 and has the No. 1 seed. The Bears host the eighth-seed Falcons on Saturday. The two teams would have met in the regular season, but didn’t due to COVID-19.
There’s been some success against the section this year for the Falcons. Three of the team’s four wins came against section opponents. They beat Austin 3-2, split with Albert Lea and split with Red Wing.
Lechtenberg said just because the section may appear available to any team that gets hot, that doesn’t mean the Falcons have been perfect. They’ll need to begin stringing hits together and having multiple innings with more than a single baserunner.
He wants to see a measured approach at the plate. Look for a certain pitch that’s hittable and put it in play.
“We've been talking about having a plan and sticking to it,” Lechtenberg said. “Things might change, but we have to stick to it and not give in to the pitcher. We need to not go chasing the pitches we're not looking for. That's OK if they freeze us on one here or there, but we need to stick to our hitting plan.”
In addition, Lechtenberg was pleased with the number of balls put in play Tuesday in a 10-2 loss to Rochester Mayo. The communication in the dugout and from hitter to hitter also caught his attention.
“Guys were actually talking like 'hey, he's coming every time 0-1 he's coming with that curve.' That's really the first time I've heard guys talking to other guys in the dugout that wasn't (the coaches),” Lechtenberg said.
On the other side of the ball, Hunter Nelson and John Palmer will be relied on to pitch a bulk of the innings. Nelson has tossed a team-high 29 1/3 innings this season with a 3.82 earned run average and 42 strikeouts, with seven of his 10 appearances this season in relief.
Palmer has started a team-high five games and pitched 24 innings, during which he's accrued a 3.50 ERA with 34 strikeouts and only nine walks.
One of the most noticeable trends has been the leadoff man reaching base before later scoring against the Falcons. It’s one of the few things that has seemingly been an issue all season. Lechtenberg would like to see a better 0-2 and 1-2 pitches instead feeling like they have to lay a pitch over the plate to get that third strike.
If the Falcons can produce at the plate and pitch well enough to limit their opponents to 4 or 5 runs, Lechtenberg believes the Falcons, as any team in Section 1AAA might, make a run at the section title.