Faribault’s Josh Oathoudt didn’t forget about his third-place finish at last year’s Section 1AAA individual meet, Falcons head coach Jesse Armbruster made sure of it.
Oathoudt came into last year’s meet seeded second but lost his semifinal match at 152 pounds to Albert Lea’s Griffin Studier 9-7. Oathoudt finished the tournament with a 9-1 major decision victory over Rochester Century’s Owen Pharo but couldn’t shake a dejected look on his face after receiving his third-place medal. Armbruster captured the moment with a photo and used it as a motivational tool up to this year’s section tournament.
“I would send that photo to him periodically throughout the summer and throughout the school year, just basically reminding him of that moment and saying are you doing what you need to be doing to make sure that this never happens to you again,” Armbruster said. “I sent it to him right before we went to sections and I just said, ‘It’s time.’ Kids sometimes need that visual and need to be brought back to that moment of weakness or that moment of pain. My job was to continue to remind him of that, to make sure he was preparing himself.”
The first thing Oathoudt did after leaving the mat as the Section 1AAA champion at 170 pound this year was delete the photo from Armbuster’s phone.
“I pulled that picture up and I said, ‘Do you want to delete this?' And he just hit delete as fast as he could on that phone,” Armbruster said. “That was gone. That memory, that sad memory was gone.”
Oathoudt will make his first trip to the state meet Friday since his freshman year when he competed in the 126-pound weight class. He lost both his matches that year and is expecting a longer tournament this time.
“Just being on the podium would be awesome,” Oathoudt said.
Oathoudt finished fourth his sophomore year at sections after losing 6-4 to Northfield’s Ethan Johnson at 145 pounds in the semifinals. Pharo defeated Oathoudt 6-4 in the third-place match.
As a freshman, Oathoudt won a true second match at sections by major decision against Owatonna’s Jerez Autridge 10-0 to earn his first trip to the state meet.
Oathoudt (34-4) will face Willmar’s Ethan Roux (23-6) in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament Friday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Lippert (30-8) will matchup with Shakopee’s No. 1-ranked Joey Johnson (47-3) but he’s not worried about facing the top-ranked wrestler at 195 pounds.
“Some people look at it like you’ve got the No. 1 kid, that sucks. You’re going to get your butt kicked. I look at it like I’m guaranteed two matches. I just look at it as another opportunity.”
One of the big reasons while Lippert and Oathoudt will wrestle in the state tournament is because they’ve worked with each other all season as practice partners in the Faribault wrestling room. Lippert finished fourth at last year’s section meet and gives Oathoudt credit for this season.
“Josh has probably elevated my wrestling to another level,” Lippert said. “The way that he can move and in order to score on a kid like Josh, you have to be on him constantly. It helps with conditioning and wrestling on my feet. He’s just so tough to score on.”
Lippert has been a good partner for Oathoudt, too.
“It’s definitely the year we pushed each other the most,” Oathoudt said. “I feel like this is the hardest I’ve worked and I know this is the hardest he’s worked. We click together. Every single time I screw up, he’s like, ‘Fix it and do it again.’ He’s bigger than me so everything is twice as hard.”
Armbruster saw how each one elevated the other every day in the practice room this season.
“Josh and Dylan weren’t two guys coming up here and going through the motions,” Armbruster said. “When they drilled, they drilled with intensity. They wrestled. It was a match at the highest level so when they went and competed in a dual meet or a tournament, they had been doing it all week. They were prepared. It wasn’t a shock to the system. You don’t win 30 matches by taking a day off.”