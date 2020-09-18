Ed Dusbabek’s played enough golf this year to put a PGA Tour player to shame.
The 86-year-old Faribault resident played his 100th round of the season Thursday at Faribault Golf and Country Club. He had several family members alongside him to celebrate the occasion.
“He just always makes everyone smile here,” said club general manager Michelle Pederson.
A sport for all seasons
Golf, and athletics in general, have meant a lot to the Dusbabek family.
Ed had a sport for every season growing up in Faribault. He was a star in football, basketball and baseball. Dusbabek was a member of the undefeated 1952 Bethlehem Academy football team that allowed just 6 points all season on the way to a state title.
Golf became more of a priority of Dusbabek’s after his prep days. He and wife, Peggy, joined Faribault Golf and Country Club in 1963. Peggy was more eager to join the club for its swimming pool, but sure enough, she caught the golf bug and eventually joined weekly women’s leagues.
Their children learned to love the game, too. Son, Mark, a former linebacker at the University of Minnesota and with the Minnesota Vikings, is now a PGA Tour rules official.
Daughters Teresa and Julie were around the club in any capacity imaginable.
“We all started out as little kids playing junior golf. We spent a lot of time at the pool and on the golf course,” Teresa (Dusbabek) Bergs said. “Julie and I worked in the pro shop for a long time. Golf was a big part of our lives. He always wanted us in activities and sports and he’d always say golf is a sport you can play your whole life. Little did we know he’d still be playing at 86 and 100 rounds.”
When not teeing it up with family members, Dusbabek can be found playing in a league, with his friends, or with anyone who happens to be at the club. He’s as familiar a face as they come.
Save for a few rounds in the winter in Arizona, most of Dusbabek’s rounds came at his beloved home course.
“I just love it," Dusbabek said. "I like playing. I get up at 7:30 and come out and play. If there’s nobody here to play with, I play by myself.”
A reason to play
Dusbabek never needed a lot of persuasion to get out the clubs. Now the sport takes on a greater meaning.
After Peggy died in fall 2018, the course has been a respite.
A fountain he donated to the club in her memory sits on the eighth hole.
You wouldn’t know it by the way he takes a lash with driver on the 18th tee box, but he’s also battling stage 3 esophageal cancer.
“I play about five times a week. I usually don’t play on Sundays. Sometimes I have to take a break,” Dusbabek said. “I’m carrying a little cancer, too. I try to stay as healthy as I can. Getting in and out of the cart and walking to the greens gives me a lot of good exercise.”
Dusbabek announced he shot a 46 on his front nine Thursday, and about the same on the back nine. Not bad on a cool, blustery day. He hasn’t quite been able to shoot his age, but his best of 89 was a feat in its own right.
When the final putt rolled in Thursday, the group convened in the clubhouse for pizza, cupcakes and drinks. It was a cheers to not only 100 rounds, but to a half century of innumerable memories.