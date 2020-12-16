Two Bethlehem Academy academy athletes recently announced their decisions to continue their athletic careers in college.
Cardinals senior volleyball middle hitter Kennedy Tutak will head to Hamline University next fall to join the Pipers on the court. Tutak capped her senior season with a selection to the Gopher Conference all-conference second team following a season where she had 96 kills. Tutak also added 46 solo blocks and 56 block assists. She also contributed 14 digs.
Tutak considered other schools but the draw of St. Paul and the academics of Hamline drew her there. She plans to take a pre-med route in college and play for the volleyball team.
“The coach says she makes no promises about playing time,” Tutak said. “I do know I am going to get a spot on the team.”
Maggie Meixl took over as Pipers head coach in 2017 after serving as an assistant coach the previous two seasons. In 2019, Meixl guided Hamline to a 13-14 overall record and a 3-8 mark in MIAC matches.
Meixl will get a solid blocker in Tutak, who became Bethlehem Academy’s leading blocker the past two seasons.
“She reads the ball well and she’s quick,” Cardinals head coach Chris Bothun said. “She’s also been a consistent middle hitter so we’ve been able to rely on her. I think she’ll transition really well.”
Bethlehem Academy finished second in the Gopher Conference with a 8-1 record and went 10-1 overall while cracking the Class A top 10 rankings for the first time since 2018.
Classmate Kade Robb also made a decision to play sports in college. Robb chose Dakota State University, which is located in Madison, South Dakota, about an hour northwest of Sioux Falls. The Trojans compete in the North Star Athletic Association, which is in the NAIA.
Robb, a point guard, averaged 11 points per game, 3.5 rebounds a game, 3 assists a game and 1.5 steals a contest last season for the Cardinals, who finished with a 1-25 record.
“I love playing point guard,” Robb said. “They’re in control of the offense. A point guard changes how your offense plays.”
Dakota State went 8-23 last season and are off to a 2-3 start this season through Dec. 16. The roster features three players from Minnesota.
Robb initiated his college recruiting by sending emails out to coaches around the region and picked Dakota State, in part, because of its statistics program. Robb wants to pursue a career in sports and sees statistics as an avenue.
As a point guard, Robb distributes the ball with ease and also has the ability to find his own shot. One area he has worked to improve is his outside shooting where he shot just 28% on 3-point attempts.
“He is a very energetic and passionate player,” Bethlehem Academy head coach Melissa Hager said. “He leaves it all on the court.”
The Cardinals return nearly everyone from last season and will try to move up the ranks of the Gopher Conference.
“I’m just excited to see what he’ll do this year, see how much he grows in a second season on varsity,” Hager said.