Game: Medford (2-1) vs. Bethlehem Academy (1-2), 7 p.m., Friday, Bruce Smith Field.
Last week: The Cardinals struggled to move the ball consistently in a 20-7 loss at Kenyon-Wanamingo, while the Tigers prevailed in a 14-6 defensive battle against Goodhue.
Last year: Medford scored 21 second-half points and ran for 286 yards in a 35-12 win last season.
1. One thing that has remained a constant for Bethlehem Academy is its run defense. Mostly due to a solid defensive line and aggressive linebacker group, the Cardinals have limited opposing rushers. Last week against Kenyon-Wanamingo, the Cardinals allowed 25 yards on 33 carries. In the game previous, the Cardinals held Hayfield to -9 yards on 14 attempts. Opponents this season have rushed for an average of 25 yards per game and just under a yard per attempt.
2. Bethlehem Academy has had some solid play from two developing playmakers this season. The first is Brady Strodtman. The junior is the workhorse on offense and regularly carries the ball at least 18 times per game. So far, he’s had success, too, with 575 yards and three touchdowns. He also leads all Cardinal receivers with four receptions — one for a touchdown — and 66 yards. On the other side of the ball, Strodtman is a part of the active linebacker crew. Last week, he had a trio of tackles and combined for tackle in the backfield. The week prior, he tallied two sacks. Expect more of the same from Strodtman.
3. Aside from Strodtman, sophomore Charlies King made his presence felt last week. King wrapped up Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Luke Berg for three sacks. He also caught the only touchdown of the game for the Cardinals. His size and athleticism has offered the Cardinals a variety of possibilities. After the loss last week, head coach Jim Beckmann said he feels he can put King anywhere and watch him succeed. Last week, King moved from defensive end to linebacker, clearly having success at the position. The game flow will likely determine whether King is involved more on offense. Yet, King could prove to be an opportunistic target for Cardinal senior quarterback Bo Dienst in the red zone.
4. One of the few inconsistencies for the Cardinals has been its passing game. Dienst passed for 113 yards in the first week against Randolph, but has not had come close to those numbers since. Against Hayfield, the Cardinals didn’t necessarily need to pass. Nevertheless, the Cardinals will need to get the passing game on track to avoid Medford’s defense from keying in on Strodtman. As mentioned, King could provide a big target for Dienst. Strodtman is a capable receiver, as are Aiden Tobin and Lucas Linnemann.