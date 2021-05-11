Morgan Wilson started in the circle for the Cardinals and pitched a complete game while allowing one unearned run, six hits and one walk while striking out six batters. The Awesome Blossoms scored their one run in the fifth inning.
Bethlehem Academy snagged a 3-0 lead in the second inning, when Malia Hunt led off with a single and stole second base, where she was driven in by Reagan Kangas' double. Kangas then scored off Lindsay Hanson's RBI double, before Anna DeMars drove in Hanson with an RBI single.
In the fourth inning, DeMars reached base on a fielder's choice, stole second and came around to score on a ground ball from Anna Tobin that was misplayed.
Bethlehem Academy next travels to play at WEM on Thursday afternoon.