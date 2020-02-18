The 2019-20 girls basketball season is coming to a close across the area. The Bethlehem Academy Cardinals wrapped up their regular season last Friday in a competitive 33-30 loss at Hayfield, while the Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights’ regular season came to a close last Tuesday in a 78-43 loss to Triton.
The Faribault Falcons and the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers close their seasons this week; WEM (ranked No. 7 in Class A) wrapped up with a non-conference game at Norwood-Young America on Tuesday, while Faribault played at Mankato West on Tuesday and will close the regular season at Northfield on Friday.
With their conference games and section games all in the rearview mirror, the Cardinals, Knights and Buccaneers were all slotted into their section playoff brackets at the start of the week. Bethlehem Academy was named the No. 15 seed in Section 1A, K-W received the No. 12 seed in Section 1AA and WEM earned the No. 1 seed in the Section 2A South bracket.
Section 1A: Bethlehem Academy (No. 15) vs. Fillmore Central (No. 2)
A total of 17 teams will compete in the Section 1A girls basketball tournament, and the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals rank near the bottom, having received the No. 15 seed.
Rushford-Peterson (No. 16) and LeRoy-Ostrander (No. 17) played each other on Tuesday night for the right to take on No. 1 Blooming Prairie.
The Cardinals managed to avoid the play-in game, but as the No. 15 seed, they get the section’s next-best team: Fillmore Central, which earned the No. 2 seed. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Fillmore Central High School.
BA finished its regular season with an overall record of 6-20, but the Cardinals went just 1-13 in the Gopher Conference and 1-6 against their Section 1A opponents.
Fillmore, meanwhile, went 18-8 overall and 10-2 against the rest of Section 1A.
The winner of the game will advance to the quarterfinal round against the winner of No. 7 Southland vs. No. 10 Lanesboro, with the quarterfinal game set for Monday at 6 p.m. at Rochester Lourdes High School.
Section 2A South: Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (No. 1) vs. United South Central (No. 8)
The Bucs (21-4) will open the Section 2A tournament against a familiar foe: the United South Central Rebels (2-22). USC received the No. 8 seed in the south portion of the bracket, meaning that the Rebels will travel to Waterville on Monday to take on the top-seeded Bucs. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
Not only are the Bucs and the Rebels in the same section bracket, but both are also members of the Gopher Conference. They placed each other twice in the regular season, with WEM winning convincingly both times. The Bucs won 66-24 on Jan. 14 and won 59-27 last Friday.
The remaining seeds include Springfield (No. 2), St. Clair (No. 3), Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey (No. 4), Martin County West (No. 5), GHEC/T/ML (No. 6) and Nicollet/Mankato Loyola (No. 7).
The winner of the Section 2A South bracket will eventually play whichever team is the last team standing from the Section 2A North bracket, in which Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (ranked No. 10 overall in Class A) is the No. 1 seed.
Section 1AA: Kenyon-Wanamingo (No. 12) vs. Stewartville (No. 5)
K-W will open its section tournament on the road against Section 1AA’s No. 5 seed, Stewartville, with tip-off set for 7 p.m. on Thursday at Stewartville High School.
The Knights limp into the tournament having closed the regular season on a six-game losing streak, with all six losses coming by at least 23 points.
K-W finished the regular season with an overall record of 8-17 but went just 1-13 in the Hiawatha Valley League and went just 2-11 against its Section 1AA opponents.
The Knights will certainly have their work cut out for them against Stewartville, as the Tigers went 18-8 overall this season, including an 11-4 record against Section 1AA opponents. Stewartville closed its regular season on a 5-game winning streak, winning each of the five games by double digits.
The Tigers are averaging about 63 points per game this season with their defense only allowing about 52 points per game. Conversely, the K-W offense averaged just under 50 points per game this season, while the defense allowed an average of 60 points per game.
If the Knights are able to pull off the upset, they’d play again in the quarterfinal round next Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester against the winner of No. 4 Winona Cotter and No. 13 La Crescent-Hokah.