Despite missing a sizable chunk of the lineup, the Faribault girls swimming and diving team still posted a number of time drops and personal bests during a 97-86 loss at Albert Lea on Thursday, Sept. 23.
The meet came down to the final event, with Albert Lea winning the 400 freestyle to secure enough points for the win.
Junior Ava Nelson won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 15.52 seconds, Bennett Wray-Raabolle claimed first in the 50 freestyle in 27.78 and the 100 backstroke in 1:08.54, Miller Munoz soared to first on the diving board, and Hallie Taghon motored to first place in the 500 freestyle in 6:20.10.
Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said he was impressed with the swims from Taghon, who also helped the 200 medley relay to a second-place finish, sped to third in the 50 freestyle and was part of the 200 freestyle relay that finished second.
Those sentiments also extended to Monica Albers, who was part of that 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay in addition to notching a fourth-place finish in the 200 individual medley and a third-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay. Fuller also highlighted the swims from Karly Flom, who joined Albers on the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay in addition to speeding to second in the 200 IM and fourth in the 100 backstroke.
Faribault next swims Thursday night at home against Rochester Century.