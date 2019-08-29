The toughest meet of the season is already behind the Faribault cross country teams.
The Falcons took on the annual site of the Class A and AA state meets at Thursday morning's St. Olaf Showcase. Competing not only against a tough, hilly course was Faribault, but also some of the state's top competition.
Faribault was 18th out of 39 boys teams and 20th out of 34 girls teams.
Last year's Class AA state runner up, Mounds View, won the boys race. The 2018 Class A state champ, Perham, took third on Thursday.
On the girls side, Class AA state runner up, Wayzata, took the title.
"We had a pretty good showing. I thought the guys did really well," said Faribault coach Mark Bongers. "A great thing about it is a lot of Big 9 (Conference) teams ran this race and a lot of (Section 1AA) teams."
Winona led the Big 9 contingent at St. Olaf by finishing 11th, followed by Owatonna in 15th, Faribault, Albert Lea 20th, Rochester John Marshall 21st, Mankato West 28th and Red Wing 32nd.
Section foes included Lakeville North in ninth, Winona, Owatonna, Lakeville South in 16th, Faribault, Albert Lea, Rochester John Marshall, Waseca in 23rd and Red Wing.
Big 9 girls results included Red Wing in 14th, Winona 18th, Faribault, John Marshall in 29th and Albert Lea 32nd.
Section girls results included Red Wing, Lakeville North in 15th, Lakeville South in 16th, Winona, Faribault, Waseca in 24th, John Marshall and Albert Lea.
Hanson leads Falcon boys
Senior Mitchell Hanson placed 50th out of 862 runners with a time of 17 minutes, 44.2 seconds.
"I think as the season progresses he's really going to come on," Bongers said. "He came off the track season and got his spirits level and squared away. He's feeling the best he's felt and had a fantastic summer of running."
Senior Ethan Krueger was 98th at 18:22 and ran in a pack with sophomore newcomer Thomas Malecha (18:23.1) who took 99th and sophomore Brody Enget (18:33.1) in 115th. Junior Tanner Longshore (18:43.4) was close by in 130th and has the belief from Bongers that he can join up with the Falcon pack before too long.
Davis Miller was sixth on the team in 184th at 19:08. The senior was battling soreness and expects to be in the mix to post one of the team's five qualifying times as his health improves.
Bongers noted Krueger as having a strong race as well as Malecha. Malecha began in track and field in the spring competing primarily in the 800 and is now finding his way in cross country.
James Hoisington finished eighth on the team as an eighth-grader at 20:10. He ranked 16th among middle school runners and 297th overall. Bongers thought it was exemplary of the upcoming depth that will help replace nine seniors, including two in the top five.
Skjeveland paces girls
While it was the first time for the Faribault boys seeing St. Olaf's course, it wasn't for Madelyn Skjeveland on the girls side.
The 2014, 2015 and 2016 state entrant Skjeveland placed 44th out of 608 to pace the Falcons, who were missing 2016 and 2018 state entrant Ruby Gernandt from the lineup.
"It was a tough course, tough competition," said Faribault coach Willie Clapp. "We’re one of the few teams that it was their first race. That was a bit of a competitive disadvantage lacing them up for the first time. So we said this is all about effort and we'll see what we can do."
Rounding out the top five qualifying times for Faribault were junior Gabrielle Yetzer placing 111th at 21:58.6, eighth-grader Mariana Foxhoven in 135th at 22:25, sophomore Felicity Foxhoven in 160th at 22:50.1 and senior Emily Wilder in 177th at 23:08.6.
"Mariana Foxhoven looked really strong at number three for us," Clapp said. "She attacked the course probably the most of anyone. Emily Wilder finished off our scoring, she looked strong, too."
Clapp and Bongers each said their runners largely didn't meet the times they were hoping for. That's to be expected on a rigorous course for meet one.
"The times weren’t there. We told them it’s almost to be expected," Clapp said. "It was sunny, gettting warm and it was windy. With that many people, you’re using a lot of energy to move up. That’s a big mental obstacle you’ve got to clear."
Times are bound to improve with another week of practice in prep for the Faribault Invitational 3:30 p.m. Sept. 6 on a much flatter course at the Rice County Fairgrounds.
St. Olaf Showcase
Boys team results — 1. Mounds View 84 points, 2. Eastview 146, 3. Perham 161, 4. Buffalo 224, 5. Hopkins 226, 6. Forest Lake Area 241, 7. Bloomington Jefferson 268, 8. Staples-Motley 304, 9. Lakeville North 327, 10. Maple Grove 362, 11. Winona 396, 12. Minneapolis Washburn 397, 13. Minneapolis Southwest 401, 14. Minnehaha Academy 460, 15. Owatonna 469, 16. Lakeville South 478, 17. Centennial 480, 18. Faribault 484, 19. New Prague 547, 20. Albert Lea 549, 21. Rochester John Marshall 566, 22. Woodbury 577, 23. Waseca 593, 24. Wayzata 623, 25. Irondale 626, 26. Pequot Lakes 635, 27. Chaska 664, 28. Mankato West 672, 29. Math & Science Academy 687, 30. St. Michael-Albertville 698, 31. Belle Plaine 806, 32. Red Wing 810, 33. Waconia 842, 34. Spring Lake Park 878, 35. Park of Cottage Grove 906, 36. Hudson (WI) 1101, 37. Park Center 1101, 38. Dover-Eota 1188, 39. Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo
Boys individual top five overall and top five from Faribault — 1. Emmet Anderson (S-M) 15:44.5, 2. Colden Longley (Jefferson) 15:45.8, 3. Brandon O'Hara (Perham) 16:03.7, 4. Harris Anderson (M&S) 16:08.1, 5. Hunter Klimek (S-M) 16:12.4 … 50. Mitchell Hanson 17:44.2, 98. Ethan Krueger 18:22, 99. Thomas Malecha 18:23.1, 115. Brody Enget 18:33.1, 130 Tanner Longshore 18:43.4
Girls team results — 1. Wayzata 76, 2. St. Michael-Albertville 86, 3. Forest Lake Area 157, 4. Mounds View 189, 5. Roseville Area 240, 6. Hudson (WI) 270, 7. Woodbury 301, 8. S-M 340, 9. Maple Grove 351, 10. Hopkins 358, 11. Perham 360, 12. Waconia, 13. Bloomington Jefferson 385, 14. Red Wing 431, 15. Lakeville North 432, 16. Lakeville South 439, 17. Belle Plaine 502, 18. Winona 510, 19. Spring Lake Park 518, 20. Faribault 532, 21. Centennial 540, 22. Eastview 577, 23. Minneapolis Southwest 596, 24. Waseca 598, 25. New Prague 615, 26. Minneapolis Washburn 617, 27. Pequot Lakes 720, 28. Irondale 725, 29. Rochester John Marshall 726, 30. Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo 863, 31. Park of Cottage Grove 871, 32. Albert Lea 964, 33. Chaska 990, 34. Park Center 1035
Girls individual top five overall and top five from Faribault
1. Abby Nechanicky (Wayzata) 18:19.3, 2. Natasha Sortland (Z-M/K-W) 18:44.9, 3. Ali Weimer (STMA) 18:45.4, 4. Katie Sigerud (STMA) 18:46.4, 5. Ella Dufault (Waseca) 19:07.7) … 44. Madelyn Skjeveland 20:47.3, 111. Gabrielle Yetzer 21:58.6, 135. Marian Foxhoven 22:25, 160. Felicity Foxhoven 22:50.1, 177. Emily Wilder 23:08.6