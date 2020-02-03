After playing their way to a 3-3 overtime tie against Winona/Cotter back on Jan. 2, the Falcons saw a better result the second time around when they hosted the Winhawks on Saturday and won by a score of 5-3.
After a scoreless first period, Grady Goodwin put the Falcons ahead with a power play goal in the first minute of the second period.
The Winhawks took a 2-1 lead with goals at the 2:37 mark of the second period and at the 3:14 mark and held that lead for several minutes, but Faribault’s Leighton Weasler tied the game with an unassisted goal at the 10:51 mark, and Keaton Ginter scored a goal just 37 seconds later to put the Falcons ahead for good.
Weasler added a second goal less than a minute after Ginter’s goal, and then Ginter scored a second goal of his own five and half minutes into the third period to push the Falcons’ lead to 5-2.
The Winhawks’ scored a third goal with about five minutes remaining in the game, but the Faribault defense held strong the rest of the way, preserving the win.
Faribault’s Jordan Nawrocki finished with three assists, while Weasler, Noah Murphy, Lucas Linnemann and Riley Hustvedt contributed one each.
The Falcons (13-6-2 overall, 6-4-2 Big 9 Conference) will play at Albert Lea (8-10-1, 7-4-1 Big 9) on Tuesday.