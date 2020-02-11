Out of all the teams in the Gopher Conference, only the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers have had a comparable season to the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals. In short, both teams have struggled mightily.
The Panthers entered Tuesday’s game having lost 10 in a row, with their last win coming at Bethlehem Academy by a score of 67-66 back on Jan. 10.
The Cards, meanwhile, had lost eight in a row, dating back to their only win of the season – a 69-67 win over Hope Academy on Jan. 21.
BA was again competitive against NRHEG on Tuesday, as the Cards trailed by just four at the half, but the Panthers were able to gradually build on their 34-30 lead in the second half and ended up winning by a score of 69-59 to earn just their fourth win this season.
Although the Cards lost, they still played one of their best games of the season. Jack Jandro led the team with 19 points to go along with seven rebounds and three assists, and JJ Malecha returned to form with 11 points and six rebounds.
Kade Robb and Justin Simones each scored 10, with Robb going 6-for-7 at the free throw line and also grabbing four rebounds, while Simones contributed a team-high 13 rebounds and two blocks.
Bo Dienst finished with six points and three rebounds, Charlie King chipped in two points, two rebounds and two steals, and Elliot Smith scored one point and grabbed three rebounds.
“I’m proud of how hard the boys played and how they played together,” Bethlehem Academy coach Melissa Hager said. “I think tonight comes down to finishing a few more bunnies and free throws. Jack (Jandro) and Kade (Robb) did a nice job with pacing on offense and Kade really provided a spark on defense. It was nice to have all the boards from Justin (Simones) and nice to have JJ (Malecha) back in as well.”
Next up for the Cards is a home game against Hayfield (17-5 overall, 8-4 Gopher Conference) on Friday.