Morristown stayed alive in the Region 6C playoffs after a wild finish against Blue Earth Sunday in Blue Earth.
Matt Saemrow’s grand slam home run in the top of the ninth capped off a 10-run rally that catapulted the Morries to a 15-14 victory.
The ninth inning started benignly as Morristown manager Kyle Green started to empty the bench to give players at-bats but then those players started reaching base. Colten Henry singled to lead off the inning and Casey Vollbrecht hit for Saemrow and he got a base hit. Tate Harmon got hit by a pitch with one out to keep the inning going and Doug Harmon singled to put some runs on the board.
Jacob Barstad hit for Green and he drew a walk and the Morries drew two more walks to stay alive. After a fly out to short, Bradley Van Deinse singled to load the bases for Saemrow, who re-entered. The grand slam held up as Morristown worked around a walk and an error in the bottom half of the inning.
“It’s something I haven’t seen in a long time, if ever,” Green said.
The two teams combined for 34 hits and the Pirates led 11-1 at one point.
Ben Lamont had four hits and went 4-for-5 with a run. Bryan Lamont had a base hit, Van Deinse went 3-for-6 with a run and Doug Harmon went 2-for-5 with two runs. Green went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run, too.
The win made up for a 6-3 loss to Belle Plaine Saturday where Morristown’s late rally came up short.
The Morries fell behind 5-0 before scoring three runs in the eighth inning to make it 5-2. But the Tigers added an insurance run in the bottom half of the inning for the 6-3 final.
Morristown struck out 13 times in the loss.
Green hit a lead-off single in the eighth and Brent Lamont followed with a base hit. A walk loaded the bases and a fielder’s choice allowed a run to score. An error brought in two more runs to make it 5-3 but the Morries never got closer.
Morristown will move on to face St. Clair Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Minnesota Lake in an elimination game.