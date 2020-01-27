Faribault hosted Class AAA No. 9 Farmington for a wrestling dual on Friday in what was perhaps the toughest test of the season for the 18-1 Falcons.
Faribault turned in a valiant effort, but the Tigers ultimately prevailed by a score of 50-15. With the win, Farmington improved to 11-3 overall, while Faribault dropped to 18-2.
Farmington built an early 15-0 lead that Faribault simply couldn’t recover from. The Tigers’ Hunter Frost – ranked No. 7 in Class AAA at 113 pounds – helped Farmington to its early lead with a big pin over Faribault’s Elliott Viland, and Jake Arens pinned Isaac Yetzer at 120 to build the lead.
The Falcons picked up some momentum at 126 and 132, as Gael Ramirez controlled his way to a 10-1 major decision over Aiden Han-Lindemyer, while Faribault’s DJ Saunders picked up an 18-2 technical fall over Brandon Mcadoo to cut the Tigers’ lead to 15-9.
But Farmington’s Luke Peterson – ranked No. 2 at 145 pounds – put the Tigers on his back by outlasting Faribault’s Cael Casteel, eventually pinning him in 4:31.
The Tigers also won at 152 and 160 to push their lead to 32-12, but Josh Oathoudt – ranked No. 6 at 152 – picked up some points for the Falcons in the 170-pound matchup, winning an impressive 5-4 decision over Farmington’s Chase Vought, who’s ranked No. 8 at 170.
Marcos Ramirez (182) scored a few more points for Faribault by winning a 3-2 decision over Gerrett Winsdorf, but the Tigers dominated the heavier weight classes and closed the dual with three straight pins, leading to the 50-15 final score.