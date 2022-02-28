Not many boys basketball teams have been able to provide Hayfield with a challenge this season. Bethlehem Academy can add that accomplishment after Friday's 74-59 loss in Faribault.
Against the undefeated and No. 1 ranked Vikings, the Cardinals trailed only 37-32 at halftime.
With 7 minutes, 21 seconds remaining, Bethlehem Academy was within 56-51, but from that point forward Hayfield star Isaac Matti scored 11 of his 19 points to help his team wrap up a perfect regular season.
"We played a really well the entire ball game," Bethlehem Academy coach Ed Friesen said. "We shot the ball fairly well, took care of the ball and really worked hard on the defensive end.
"I am really proud of how hard the boys played tonight and their mental focus. That’s how you have to play when you are going against the defending state champs and #1 ranked team in Class A."
Justin Simones led the Cardinals with 21 points, while Charlie King added 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Brad Sartor finished with seven points, three steals and two assists, Trey Gaytan notched six points, Aaron Huerta provided five points, Zach Donkers scored three points and Hudson Dillon supplied a busy stat line of seven assists, six rebounds and one point.
"It was also fun to be able to celebrate our parents and seniors tonight," Friesen said. "Matthew Croke, Brad Sartor and Justin Simones have all stepped up this season to lead the way."