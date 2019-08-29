The Trojans went with a youth movement last fall in the first year post-graduation of do-it-all hitter Kayla Mitchell.
There were some growing pains in 2018, but the night-and-day improvements from August to October were what stood out to then first-year coach Tabitha Anderson.
"I am really proud of the girls! They improved so much from beginning of the season and to now. I am more looking forward for next year! Anderson said in October. "Some girls already talked about our plan for next year. We will miss Makayla Moeller, Precious Puente and Lariba Aputuligo as they will not (be) returning next fall."
Moeller and Puente graduated while Aputuligo was an exchange student.
The Trojans finished 6-16 overall and 3-7 in the Twin Cities Athletic Conference. They recovered well from an 0-9 start.
Freshman outside hitter Dalina Schwartz led MSAD in digs and was second on the team in kills, aces, assists and blocks in 2018, her second varsity season.
Right side hitter Aubrey Gillespie is the lone returning senior. She brings energy and experience to the table.
Sophomore setter Shayann Williams and freshman outside hitter Brooklyn Roggow will also be big factors.
Rising eighth grader Javanna Johnson will also make an impact. She and Schwartz attended a summer volleyball camp for deaf athletes in Maryland.
Highlights on the 2019 schedule include the season opener Sept. 11 vs. Chesterton Academy, which precedes a weekend tournament featuring crosstown rival Shattuck-St. Mary's and two other opponents on the 14th.
Another three matches are on Sept. 21 for homecoming.
The Trojans have had some long road trips for their annual trips to the Great Plains Schools for the Deaf tournament. This year's is a more managable five-hour trek to Delavan, Wisconsin, near the Illinois border.
In the new Minnesota State High School League section placements, MSAD remains in Section 1A. The Trojans haven't opted for MSHSL postseason play since 2013.
The Twin Cities Athletic Conference has disbanded. Several of its teams joined the Eastern Minnesota Athletic Conference. MSAD opted to be independent.