peewee b team faribault hockey

Faribault PeeWee B went 3-1 to earn second place over the past weekend at O'Town Showdown 2019-20 Owatonna Youth Hockey Tournament. Pictured, front, from left, Jack Rybolt, Carsen Kramer, Logan Martinson, Dustin-Shane-Michael Boyd, Alexander Merdan, Jayden Hart and Logan Vargo. Back, Rick Schmitz, Alex Schmitz, Billy Jones, Ridgeway Wasilowski, Zachary Klecker, Keith Kaderlik and Ajay Still. (Photo courtesy of Sonny Wasilowski)
