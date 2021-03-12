BOYS BASKETBALL
Faribault 76, Rochester Mayo 71
Three nights after losing by 21 points against the Spartans (7-10), the Falcons avenged that defeat Thursday night with a 76-71 victory at Faribault High School.
Faribault (3-12) led 38-28 at halftime.
John Palmer poured in a game-high 32 points for the Falcons and drained 9 of 10 attempts from the free throw line. Palmer also hauled in 10 rebounds.
Alex Leet also muscled his way to 16 points inside while making 6 of 8 field goal attempts and 4 of 6 free throws, while Alex Sullivan drilled 3 of 4 3-point attempts to help him finish with 11 points.
Faribault finishes its season Saturday with an afternoon trip to Red Wing (2-15).
WEM 67, Bethlehem Academy 42
No other information was available as of publication.
Bethlehem Academy (4-11) finished its regular season Friday night at home against Medford (3-13), while WEM (7-8) was at home Friday against NRHEG (5-11).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rochester Century 73, Faribault 35
Evy Vettrus piled up 13 points for the Falcons (0-14) with three 3-pointers, but the Panthers (4-13) pulled away from the Falcons on Thursday night in Rochester.
Isabel Herda also scored seven points as part of a Faribault offense that received scoring contributions from 10 different players.
Faribault finished its regular season Friday night at Northfield (9-4).
Bethlehem Academy 54, LeRoy-Ostrander 45
No other information was available on the third consecutive victory for the Cardinals (6-10).
BA finished its season Friday with a trip to play at Medford (9-4).
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Longshore qualifies for state
After Faribault senior Tanner Longshore touched the wall Friday afternoon in the 50-yard freestyle during the Section 1A swimming championships at the Rochester Recreation Center, he still wasn't sure of his fate in regards to qualifying for state.
Even when Longshore saw his time — 23.03 seconds — and registered that he placed second, that didn't answer his quandary since his time was half a second off the automatic qualifying standard and another four teams still needed to swim later in the afternoon, meaning a top two placement guaranteeing advancement wasn't secure.
In a few hours, however, the berth in the state meet was finalized after only one of the late-afternoon swimmers posted a time faster than Longshore's. He did narrowly miss qualifying in the 100 freestyle, in which he finished in fourth place and less than a second behind the second-place finisher.
As a team, the Falcons finished seventh in the eight-team section, with sophomore diver Chriztopher Ferris finishing seventh to register the team's other top-eight individual finish.
Caleb Sadergaski (100 butterfly) and Elliot Daschner (500 freestyle) also scored team points in individual events for Faribault.
"The guys really performed well in all of their events and it was a very fun meet to watch these guys improve and swim faster," Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. "It was just a solid day all the way around. We have come a long way over the course of the season."
Longshore competes in the Class A state championships Saturday, March 20, at the University of Minnesota. Spectators are not allowed, but a live stream is available through the Minnesota State High School League.