The Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team fended off a late charge Thursday night from Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (3-6, 1-3 Gopher Conference) to win a 25-15, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23 match.
Leah Berg was a force offensively for the Knights (7-2, 3-1) with 19 kills, in addition to her defensive contribution of two block aces. Julia Dahl and Tessa Erlandson also showed off their two-way skills, with Dahl notching eight kills and 16 digs, and Erlandson providing 10 kills and 20 digs.
Stella Rechtzigel finished with seven digs, three block aces, three service aces and three kills, while Josi Quam was busy with 31 assists, 14 digs, eight kills, two aces and a block ace.
Freshman Carmen Nerison also stepped into the varsity lineup with 17 assists and seven digs to help the Knights.
Kenyon-Wanamingo now has a week off before hosting Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (6-3, 4-0) on Thursday, Sept. 30.