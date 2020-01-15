The United South Central Rebels were the latest team to see just how good the WEM girls basketball team is. The Rebels hosted the Bucs on Tuesday evening and were unable to slow them down, as WEM went on a scoring spree late in the first half and led the game 38-12 at the half.
The second half went much the same, although the Bucs eased off the throttle just a bit. They scored 28 in the second half, making for a final score of 66-24.
“It was another nice effort tonight on the road, and it’s always nice to finish the first round of conference play undefeated,” WEM coach Ty Kaus said. “I was really happy with our balance on offense, with 11 different girls scoring and eight having at least five points. We moved the ball well with 18 assists to just seven turnovers, so that was nice to see. Outside of a couple of stretches we were solid again defensively.”
Toryn Richards led WEM with 13 points and also had six rebounds, three assists and two steals in the game. Kylie Pittmann and Trista Hering each scored eight, while Ellie Ready and Brielle Bartelt each scored seven. Allison Reints added six points and Lindsay Condon and Sadie Oorlog finished with five apiece.
Hering was strong on defense with six blocks and five rebounds, while Condon pulled in a team-high eight rebounds.
The Bucs scored 19 points off turnovers and got 23 points from their bench players. As a team, they shot 39% overall, making 22 of 56 attempted baskets.
Ranked No. 9 in Class 1A (and likely to climb higher after defeating No. 5 Blooming Prairie on Friday), WEM is now 15-0 overall and 7-0 in the Gopher Conference standings.