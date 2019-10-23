They fought to the end, but No. 6 seed Kenyon-Wanamingo fell to No. 3 seed Chatfield in the quarterfinal round of the Section 1AA playoffs Tuesday.
The loss ends the season for the Knights.
“The end of the season is never easy," K-W head coach Jake Wieme said. "We had some opportunities and didn’t take advantage of them today. The quits didn’t quit though. We were down 27-0 at the half. A lot of things could go bad from there, but our kids did a really good job of continuing to compete and work hard. We talked about going out there and winning the second half and we did. We have a lot of juniors coming back and hopefully, we can build off some of the things we did this year and get better going forward into next year.”
Wieme tipped his cap to Chatfield for an impressive performance on its end.
“They have a very good team, so hats off to them," Wieme said. "Very physical, very strong. They ran the ball very well and have some good athletes in that backfield. The first two possessions, we bottled them up but then after that they moved the ball really well. Offensively, we struggled again trying to find our identity. We did some good things, just not enough.”
The Knights will graduate 11 seniors from this squad — a group that shares a special connection with Wieme.
“Every year your going to have a group of seniors and it’s great getting to know those seniors as they grow up and become adults," Wieme said. "I’ve actually had this group of seniors for five years. I had them as 7th graders and then I had them as high-schoolers. They’ve been a good group. It’s a small number of kids but they come and work hard and did a good job of being leaders for us this year.”
Tyler Craig led K-W’s offensive attack 69 rushing yards and one touchdown on 18 carries. Quarterback Luke Berg finished 10 of 24 for 167 yards and one interception. Tate Erlandson hauled in 92 yards on four receptions, while Casey Wesbur had two catches for 18 yards. Craig, Berg, Erlandson and Wesbur all return next year.
“It’s nice to know our cupboard isn’t bare," Wieme said. "We have a lot of guys coming back next year and hopefully put in a lot of time this offseason to get ready for it. We’ve just added on to our school with a new weight room so I’m hoping they are excited to get in there. The good thing about lifting weights is that it’s going to help them in whatever sport they are doing.”
Chatfield 40, Kenyon-Wanamingo 14
C - 14 13 13 0
K-W - 0 0 6 8
K-W offense: Passing: Luke Berg 10-24, 167 yards, 1 INT … Rushing: Tyler Craig 18-69, 1 TD; Evan Brossard 3-13, Bray Olson 2-3 … Receiving: Tate Erlandson 4-92, Casey Wesbur 2-18, Riley Horn 1-52, Bray Olson 1-7
C offense: Reid Johnson 5-12, 116 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT; Ben Fretland 0-1 … Rushing: Sam Backer 18-146, 1 TD; Ben Roline 2-59; Johnson 3-1, 1 TD; … Receiving: Remme 3-39, Maux Aug 2-77