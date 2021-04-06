The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown softball team loses only three players from the 2019 group that claimed a Section 1A championship to qualify for the Class A state tournament.
The early obstacle for the Buccaneers to overcome in 2021 is that those three players — Trista Hering, Delaney Donahue and Makayla Paulson — occupied integral roles on that team.
Hering accounted for nearly all the team's innings pitched from inside the circle, Donahue ran down fly ball after fly ball in centerfield and Paulson served as a sure-handed safety net at first base and dominant offensive presence.
There's plenty of reason for optimism for WEM based on what's returning, however, in a talented senior class that have played large roles in the Buccaneers securing trips to the state tournament in volleyball, basketball and softball.
"We will look to the strong leadership of our senior class to help them be successful," WEM coach Crystal Lamont said. "They are an amazing group of young women who excel on and off the field. They love playing softball and are eager to get back on the field after missing the 2020 season. They have state tournament experience in three sports and are very driven to succeed in all they do. We will use that to put in the work and build the family connection we need to have a successful season."
Those key senior returners from that state tournament qualifying team include senior shortstop Brielle Bartelt, senior second baseman Kylie Pittmann, senior outfielder Ellie Ready, senior first baseman Lindsay Condon and seniors Autumn Taylor and Allison Rients, who combined to occupy spots at third and behind the plate. All six of those players served in starting or regular roles as sophomores.
In the outfield, Lamont identified junior Rylee Pelant and sophomore Addyson Taylor as speedy options to fill in any holes in the outfield, sophomore Emma Woratschka as a defensive option at either third base or catcher — with a bat that can earn her a place somewhere in the lineup — and sophomore Jordan Green, who's athletic enough to play just about anywhere defensively and adept enough offensively to make her worth squeezing in somewhere.
The largest question mark still comes in replacing Hering in the circle.
"We should be strong offensively and defensively," Lamont said. "We will need to be after losing our pitching ace, Trista Hering. It will be weird not having her on the mound. We have a few athletes competing for the position."
The two primary options at the start of the season are junior Gloria Cortez, who Lamont said consistently fires strikes, and Taylor, who is getting better and better as a pitcher.
If the Buccaneers find a solution to Hering's departure, Lamont sees no reason why her team won't contend for another Section 1A and Gopher Conference title.
ROSTER
Brielle Bartelt, senior
Lindsay Condon, senior
Ellie Ready, senior
Allison Rients, senior
Autumn Taylor, senior
Kylie Pittmann, senior
Gloria Cortez, junior
Rylee Pelant, junior
Jordan Green, sophomore
Addyson Taylor, sophomore
Emma Worastschka, sophomore
2021 SCHEDULE
April 15 — at Blooming Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
April 19 — vs. Medford, 4:30 p.m.
April 22 — at Bethlehem Academy, 4:30 p.m.
April 24 — vs. Visitation, 1 p.m., 1 p.m., Randolph
April 24 — at Randolph, 3 p.m.
April 26 — at NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.
April 29 — at United South Central, 4:30 p.m.
May 3 — vs. Maple River, 4:30 p.m.
May 6 — vs. Blooming Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
May 7 — at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 4:30 p.m.
May 8 — at Fillmore Central tournament, 11 a.m.
May 10 — at Medford, 4:30 p.m.
May 13 — vs. Bethlehem Academy, 4:30 p.m.
May 14 — vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 4:30 p.m.
May 17 — vs. NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.
May 20 — at Hayfield, 4:30 p.m.
May 21 — at Maple River, 4:30 p.m.
May 24 — vs. United South Central, 4:30 p.m.
May 27 — vs. Hayfield, 4:30 p.m.