Game: Rochester Lourdes (0-6) at Faribault (5-1), 7 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena.
Last year: N/A.
Recent results: Faribault is on a tear, winning its last five games entering Tuesday’s battle with Mankato West, while Rochester Lourdes is trending in the wrong direction with six straight losses to start the year.
1. To be frank, graduation has decimated Rochester Lourdes this year. After reaching the Section 1A finals in both of the last two years, the Eagles lost 12 seniors off of last year’s roster and have struggled to replace that production this year. The top returning offensive producer is Jack Kleinschmidt, who last year was eighth on the team in points with seven courtesy of a goal and six assists. Although statistics aren’t available from the team’s most recent 4-3 loss against Luverne, Kleinschmidt led Lourdes with two goals through the first five games as the only multi-point performer in that stretch. In net, Samuel Decker is 0-4 with a .868 save percentage while allowing an average of seven goals a game. Griffin Becher is also 0-1 with a .875 save percentage.
2. While the Eagles struggled to produce only seven goals through their first seven games, the Falcons have suffered no such scoring limitations. Capped off by Saturday’s 7-1 win against La Crescent-Hokah, Faribault has racked up 33 goals through its five-game winning streak since a season-opening 5-3 loss against Northfield back on Nov. 21. That’s been led primarily by Zach Siegert (nine goals, four assists) and Leighton Weasler (four goals, eight assists), although a whopping 13 Falcons have recorded a point so far and eight have notched at least six points through the first six games.
3. Perhaps just as impressive as the offensive explosion to start the season has been Faribault’s efforts at goal prevention. Since that season-opening 5-3 loss, the Falcons have surrendered only six goals through the last five games thanks to stellar starts from both of the team’s goalies — Spencer Ell and Jake Dolter. Ell is 3-1 with a goals against average of 2.25 and a sterling save percentage of .921 while playing the majority of the team’s games. Those numbers are impressive in a vacuum, but have actually been topped by Dolter, who is 2-0 with just one goal allowed and a save percentage of .966.
All statistics and records are accurate as of Tuesday afternoon and courtesy of mnhockeyhub.com.