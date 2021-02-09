GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rochester John Marshall 67, Faribault 35
The Faribault girls basketball team suffered a 67-35 road defeat Tuesday at Rochester John Marshall.
The size inside for the Rockets (4-4) was too much for the Falcons (0-8), as the Division I duo of Lilly Meister and Katie Hurt combined for 51 of their team's 67 points.
Faribault, meanwhile, was led by 15 points and a trio of 3-pointers from Evy Vettrus, in addition to seven points via Isabel Herda and six points from Maryn Hart. The Falcons are back in action Friday night at Albert Lea (1-7).
WEM 63, Bethlehem Academy 43
The Buccaneers (6-1, 5-0 Gopher) stayed undefeated in the Gopher Conference with the help of 24 points from senior Brielle Bartelt.
Freshman Claire Bohlen added 10 points, while senior Lindsay Condon provided nine points Class A No. 5 WEM.
That sets up Friday's clash in Waterville against Blooming Prairie (6-1, 5-0).
BOYS HOCKEY
Mankato East 4, Faribault 3 (OT)
A pair of goals in the final six minutes of regulation were enough for Faribault (3-4) to force an extra period, but it was Mankato East/Loyola (7-1) that claimed the two points Tuesday night at home after its game-winning goal 2 minutes, 29 seconds into overtime on the power play.
After both teams scored once in the first period, neither scored in the second to set up a 1-1 game entering the third frame.
The Cougars tallied a power-play goal three minutes into the third, and then added an even-strength score three minutes later for a 3-1 advantage
Then, with 5:59 left in regulation, Grady Goodwin scored a power-play goal off an assist from Zach Siegert, before Zack Slinger tallied the game-tying goal with an assist from Body Pavel.
Owen Nesburg scored the first goal for the Falcons off Blake Vinar's assist.
Jake Schreiber scored two goals and dished out an assist for Mankato East, which was also helped by a goal and two assists from Layten Liffrig.
Faribault was outshot 54-30 for the game, with sophomore Maclain Weasler tallying 50 saves.
The Falcons return home Thursday night to play Rochester Century (3-4).
WRESTLING
Faribault triangular
The Falcons swept their home triangular against Albert Lea and Winona, although the two wins came with varying levels of stress attached.
In the opening 57-10 win against Winona, the Falcons won by fall via Gael Ramirez (145-pound weight class) and Cooper Leichtnam (160), picked up a technical fall with Aiden Tobin's 20-5 win at 152 and a major decision at 170 courtesy of Cael Casteel.
Faribault also won by forfeit in six weight classes.
Against Albert Lea, however, the 33-30 victory came down to the final two matches.
After losing four straight weight classes, Gabe Shatskikh clinched the victory with his fall at 220 in the second period. Those three bonus points allowed the Falcons to forfeit as planned at 285 without needing to worry about hassling over criteria for a tiebreaker.
Also winning for Faribault in the second match was Bo Bokman (106, 8-4 decision), JT Hausen (113, 7-2 decision), Elliot Viland (120, 4-1 decision), Tyler Boyd (126, fall), Isaac Yetzer (132, 14-8 decision), Ramirez (145, fall) and Tobin (152, 8-3 decision).
The Falcons will next test their undefeated dual meet record Thursday, Feb. 18, in a triangular at Rochester Mayo that also includes Grand Meadow.
Waseca triangular
The WEM/JWP wrestling team lost a pair of close matches Tuesday in a triangular against Waseca and Le Sueur-Henderson.
First, the Grizzlies lost a tight 40-35 match against LS-H. In that match, WEM/JWP's Carson Petry started off with a 16-0 technical fall in the 106-pound weight class, while Jack Cahill (160), Kurtis Crosby (182) and Keegan Kuball (285) all won by fall. WEM/JWP also won by forfeit at 113 and 220.
In the second match, Waseca was able to claim a 48-27 victory after jumping out to a 33-0 lead through the first six weight classes. WEM/JWP fought back with Gavin Krause's fall at 145, in addition to falls from Maddox Moreno (160) and Isaac Quast (170.