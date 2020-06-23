The Dakota-Rice-Scott League met Monday to outline a return to league play and decided that all Class C teams will play each other once.
Class B teams — Elko and New Market — will not face any league opponents as they will have to squeeze in games against section opponents.
The DRS schedule will begin July 1 and the playoffs will begin Aug. 4. Aug. 2 will serve as the final day to complete regular season games.
The league also decided that any team or teams that don’t complete their regular season games, the final standings will be calculated by games back in the standings, not wins and losses. All teams are expected to play all the games on their schedule unless a health situation occurs. Ties will be determined by the league’s standings tie-breakers.
Once the playoffs begin the top five teams will receive a bye to regions. The bottom six teams will play each other in a best-of-three series. The winners of those series will move to region play.
The Region 3C tournament is scheduled to begin Aug. 9 and conclude Aug. 16. Four teams from Region 3C will advance to the state tournament in New Ulm.
In other MBA news, the board of directors held a special meeting Monday night to outline COVID-19 related items. The board established that its COVID-19 protocol be emailed to all teams and that any team with COVID-19 positive players will be called right away to explain the protocol.
The MBA’s COVID-19 protocol states that any player who tests positive for COVID-19 must sit out 14 days from the date of the positive test. All positive test results of players, coaches, workers and umpires must be emailed to the MBA the day they test positive. The MBA will only accept nasal swab tests.
Teammates, coaches, umpires and opponents of a COVID-19 positive player must sit out two weeks or until the MBA receives a negative nasal swab test.
All teams involved in a COVID-19 game with known exposure must send an email with all players who have tested negative to the MBA and they must receive permission from the MBA to resume practice and games.
Anyone who has had exposure to a known COVID-19 positive person must remain home until they seek medical attention or their test results come back negative.
The order is to be shared by managers to all of their players.
The Faribault Lakers faced Union Hill Tuesday evening in Le Center and will play at Cannon Falls Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. before heading to St. Benedict Sunday for a 2 p.m. game. The Lakers have not received permission to play at Bell Field yet.