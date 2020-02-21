The Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team entered the Section 1A girls basketball tournament as the No. 15 seed, which meant the Cardinals had to open on the road Thursday against the No. 2 seed, Fillmore Central.
A heavy underdog, Bethlehem Academy struggled mightily against Fillmore Central, as the Falcons raced out to a 33-9 halftime lead and cruised to a 58-23 win, thus bringing an end to the Cardinals’ season.
Offensively, the Cards shot just 21% in the game. Kate Trump led the way with eight points, three rebounds and two assists, while Mercedes Huerta contributed five points, five rebounds and three steals.
Reagan Kangas chipped in four points and a pair of rebounds, while Malia Hunt, Lindsay Hanson and Grace Ashely scored two points apiece. Hanson also grabbed six rebounds and swiped three steals, and Hunt finished with a pair of steals as well.
Brooke Johnson contributed two rebounds to the BA effort, but the Cards finished with 18 turnovers, and their defense failed to contain the balanced Fillmore offense.
Although the Cardinals went just 6-21 this season, there’s a silver lining here, as they went just 1-23 last season.