The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school board voted unanimously Monday to move from the Valley Conference to the Gopher Conference beginning for the 2021-22 school year.
JWP Activities Director Ryan Luedtke submitted a formal application Tuesday to Gopher Conference Secretary Jeff Annis. Gopher Conference superintendents are scheduled to meet May 6 to vote on the application, along with two others.
Kenyon-Wanamingo has also submitted an application to join the conference and Triton submitted an application on Tuesday, too. If the superintendents were to accept all three applications, it would leave the Gopher Conference with 11 teams.
St. Clair, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial and Randolph have been mentioned as other schools possibly interested in joining the conference but none have submitted an application. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Activities Director Jeff Boran said an even number of schools would be ideal for the conference.
“Ideally, yes, we would like an even number,” Boran said. “We eyeball that number of 12 being a max.”
JWP resided in the Gopher Conference until 2012 when it decided to join the Valley Conference. Since then enrollment numbers have increased in the JWP district and the Gopher seems like a better fit.
“I think it adds some longevity to our programs,” Luedtke said. “Not just the varsity programs but the lower level programs in the Gopher also.”
The Gopher Conference provides shorter trips on average for games and brings back natural rivals like Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and United South Central.
Some of the longest trips to opponents in the Valley Conference are Martin County West, which is 80 miles one way, and Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain, which is 59.5 miles one way. The longest trip in the Gopher Conference would be Hayfield at 56.2 miles one way.
If accepted into the Gopher Conference, JWP will have the fifth-largest enrollment in the conference. JWP was the second-largest school in the Valley Conference.
Triton’s application came in part with discussions with Hayfield, which moved from the Hiawatha Valley League to the Gopher two years ago. Schools in the Hiawatha Valley League like Kasson-Mantorville, Stewartville and Byron continue to increase their enrollment and it’s starting to squeeze some of the smaller schools.
If all three schools get accepted into the Gopher, there’s the possibility of having two divisions split geographically.
“It allows you to do some pretty cool things with scheduling,” Boran said. “You can do divisions and you can reduce the travel. You can do some things with conference championships.”