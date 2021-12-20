The Faribault Emeralds were the class of a field featuring a handful of Big 9 Conference opponents Saturday at the Rochester Century Invite.
The Emeralds claimed first-place finishes in both the high kick and jazz competitions, in addition to winning the junior varsity jazz and B-squad jazz competitions. The JV high kick team finished second.
"It was a great day overall for varsity and JV," Faribault coach Lisa Dahl said.
Also on the competition floor Saturday were Rochester Century, Northfield, Owatonna, Albert Lea, Park and Tartan.
All five judges ranked Faribault's high kick routine as the best at the invitational, while the jazz performance earned three first-place and two second-place rankings.
"Varsity jazz made improvements with their performance this week," Dahl said. " Varsity kick had a good run. We had three dancers out sick and the team did a great job dancing with three holes in their formations."
Faribault next competes Jan. 8 at the Edina Invitational.