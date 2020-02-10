The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys basketball overwhelmed yet another opponent Friday, defeating Medford 78-38. The Bucs had previously defeated the Tigers 76-46 back on Dec. 20.
The Bucs (ranked No. 5 in Class A) cruised to their 13th consecutive win after building a 48-18 halftime lead. Domanik Paulson was red hot from outside the arc in the first half, sinking five 3-pointers in a row and finishing with 17 points total. Grant McBroom paced WEM with 21 points, followed by Cole Kokoschke with 18.
Zack Sticken chipped in eight points, Nick LeMeiux tallied five, Matthew VanHoubt scored four, Brady Nutter finished with three and Jonathan Remme scored two.
The Bucs are a perfect 11-0 in the Gopher Conference and are now 20-1 on the season. They’ll host Blooming Prairie (16-2 overall, 8-1 Gopher Conference) on Tuesday.