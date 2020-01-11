Entering Friday’s game against the Rochester Lourdes Eagles, the Faribault Falcons’ girls hockey team was riding a 6-game winning streak, having outscored its opponents 39-11 in that 6-game span.
The Eagles weren’t daunted, however, as they blanked the Falcons 4-0 in Rochester on Friday evening.
Rochester Lourdes (11-7) went into the game ranked No. 9 in Class 1A, while Faribault had fallen out of the rankings after a 1-week appearance, when they were ranked No. 8 on Jan. 2. The Falcons hadn’t done anything to lose ranked status, aside from edging Austin 3-2 on Jan. 4 and crushing Albert Lea 11-1 three days later.
But a 15-win team falling out of the rankings just goes to show that there are a lot of strong teams in Class 1A. At 15-3 (and still 11-2 in the Big 9), the Falcons still have one of the best records in the state, as well as one of the highest win percentages, but they were unable to muster much offensively against the Eagles.
Friday’s win was only the 11th for Rochester Lourdes, and the Eagles are still only four games above .500, but they’ve played an extremely tough schedule and on Friday they showed exactly why they’re deserving of a top 10 ranking after shutting down the Falcons.
The Falcons managed to keep the Eagles off the scoreboard in the first period, but the Eagles finally broke through in the second when they attempted 28 shots against Faribault goalie Mikayla Bohner. Three of the Eagles’ shots snuck by, and they added a fourth goal eight minutes into the third period.
Faribault head coach Mike Dietsch had nothing but praise for Bohner after the game.
“Mikayla was outstanding in the net for us, stopping 56 of 60 shots,” Dietsch said.
The Eagles’ aggressiveness had the Falcons playing defense for most of the game. When it was all said and done, Faribault had only attempted 14 shots against the goal compared to 60 shots by Rochester Lourdes.
However, it’s worth noting that three of the Eagles’ goals came in power play situations when the Falcons weren’t at full-strength.
Up next: Things don’t get any easier for Faribault from here, as the Falcons are set to host Owatonna (9-5 overall, 9-1 Big 9) on Saturday, Jan. 18. The Falcons will be looking to avenge a 5-4 overtime loss to the Huskies back on Dec. 10, which was the last game Faribault had lost prior to Friday’s contest against Rochester Lourdes.
Owatonna is one of just two teams ahead of Faribault in the Big 9 Conference standings, with the other team being the Northfield Raiders (12-5 overall, 9-0 Big 9).