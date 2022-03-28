COACHES

Head coach: Mike Richards 10th year at WEM, 18th year in total.

Assistant coaches: Carrie Richards (4th year), Jon McDonough (4th year), Al Baker (many years).

ROSTER

Isabella Cage

Nevaeh Geyer

Summer Goldsmith

Marlie Jaspersen

Kyeria Morris

Liberty Morris

Isabella Quick

Addison Condon

Alenka Jans

Kaitlyn LaFrance

Braelle Larson

Shelby Briggs

Loryn Caldwell

Lilly Henson

Madeline Heuss

Megan Krostue

Ashlyn Pelant

Tatum Richards

McKenna Schuster

Annabelle Skurkay

Jaiden Williams

Macy Anderson

Ella Duenes

Kyleigh Duffey

Nora Ell

Zara Gibson

Lauren Lamp

Josephine Volkmann

Madison Zumbrich

Reyna Dornquast

Paige Atherton

Lydia Ell

Alexandra Heuss

Emma Kuball

Riley Sammon

Savannah Wendel

KEY ATHLETES

Josie Volkman 10th grade: Runs the 800m, triple jump, high jump and runs the 400m. She was a top eight finisher last year at sections and looks to improve on her time.

Riley Sammon 12th grade: Member of the state 4x100 teams and a 9’ pole vaulter.

Emma Kuball 12th grade: Throws shot and discus.

Tatum Richards 9th grade: Member of the 4x100 team that placed third last year at the section, in addition to pole vault, high jump and running hurdles.

Madison Zimbrich 10th grade: Runs 100m, 200m and competes in the long jump. She is a state entrant in the 200m when she was a 7th grader. She will also be a member of the sprint relays.

Ashlyn Pelant 9th grade: Throws shot and discus and was a section qualifier last year.

Addison Condon 8th grade: Sprinter and long jumper, section qualifier last year.

2021 RECAP

The girls were conference champs, we had a good amount of individuals qualify for the section meet. We had one person qualify for the state meet in two events and finished 1st in pole vault and 2nd in high jump.

2022 OUTLOOK

We have a good amount of girls coming back this year. We will miss the seniors from last year but this group of girls coming back have a good amount of experience from last year. We have some more schools entering into the Gopher Conference so it will be a challenge this year.

Some changes this year are that Jon McDonough will be the Boys Head Coach.

