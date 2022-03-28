Head coach: Mike Richards 10th year at WEM, 18th year in total.
Assistant coaches: Carrie Richards (4th year), Jon McDonough (4th year), Al Baker (many years).
ROSTER
Isabella Cage
Nevaeh Geyer
Summer Goldsmith
Marlie Jaspersen
Kyeria Morris
Liberty Morris
Isabella Quick
Addison Condon
Alenka Jans
Kaitlyn LaFrance
Braelle Larson
Shelby Briggs
Loryn Caldwell
Lilly Henson
Madeline Heuss
Megan Krostue
Ashlyn Pelant
Tatum Richards
McKenna Schuster
Annabelle Skurkay
Jaiden Williams
Macy Anderson
Ella Duenes
Kyleigh Duffey
Nora Ell
Zara Gibson
Lauren Lamp
Josephine Volkmann
Madison Zumbrich
Reyna Dornquast
Paige Atherton
Lydia Ell
Alexandra Heuss
Emma Kuball
Riley Sammon
Savannah Wendel
KEY ATHLETES
Josie Volkman 10th grade: Runs the 800m, triple jump, high jump and runs the 400m. She was a top eight finisher last year at sections and looks to improve on her time.
Riley Sammon 12th grade: Member of the state 4x100 teams and a 9’ pole vaulter.
Emma Kuball 12th grade: Throws shot and discus.
Tatum Richards 9th grade: Member of the 4x100 team that placed third last year at the section, in addition to pole vault, high jump and running hurdles.
Madison Zimbrich 10th grade: Runs 100m, 200m and competes in the long jump. She is a state entrant in the 200m when she was a 7th grader. She will also be a member of the sprint relays.
Ashlyn Pelant 9th grade: Throws shot and discus and was a section qualifier last year.
Addison Condon 8th grade: Sprinter and long jumper, section qualifier last year.
2021 RECAP
The girls were conference champs, we had a good amount of individuals qualify for the section meet. We had one person qualify for the state meet in two events and finished 1st in pole vault and 2nd in high jump.
2022 OUTLOOK
We have a good amount of girls coming back this year. We will miss the seniors from last year but this group of girls coming back have a good amount of experience from last year. We have some more schools entering into the Gopher Conference so it will be a challenge this year.
Some changes this year are that Jon McDonough will be the Boys Head Coach.