Game: No. 3 Faribault (7-3) and No. 1 Hutchinson (8-1), 7 p.m., Friday.
Last week: The Falcons used an explosive second half for a comeback, 35-28 victory at Willmar. The Tigers, meanwhile, had little trouble dispatching St. Peter 49-12 in the other Section 2-4A semifinal.
Last matchup: These two teams have not played since at least 2003, which is as far back as records go on minnesota-scores.net.
1. Faribault's run-first offensive approach
Just how committed is Faribault to running the ball? In Saturday's win at Willmar, the Falcons trailed by two scores in the fourth quarter. In that situation, most teams would shift away from a run-heavy strategy to try and score as quickly as possible. Instead, Faribault started with the ball at its 17-yard line with 11:30 left in the game and proceeded to run on 11 of the next 12 plays, with the final snap a 3-yard touchdown run from Matthias Lenway.
After forcing a three-and-out, Faribault got the ball at its 4-yard line with 4:56 left in the game while trailing by a point. On the first play, the Falcons leaked tight end Beau Schrot up the middle of the field for a 39-yard pass completion from Hunter Nelson. Then came five more run plays — including a 43-yard scamper from Lenway — with Elijah Hammonds capping the scoring drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.
Faribault feels its offensive line can move the ball on the ground no matter the situation, and it should be no surprise if it keeps the ball on the ground Friday night even if it falls behind.
2. Hutchinson's home run threats
When Hutchinson has the ball, it's a good bet it's sticking on the ground. Quarterback Colin Nagel has attempted only 33 total passes in nine games this season, while completing 10 of them, throwing two touchdowns and tossing three interceptions.
It's a relatively well-rounded rushing attack, but it's predominantly led by Levi Teetzel. The junior has carried the ball 126 times for 1,102 yards — good for an 8.7 average per carry and a 122.4 average per game. He's rushed for more than 100 yards all but twice this season and at least 125 yards all but three times this season. In the 49-12 win against St. Peter, Teetzel carried the ball only 10 times but still racked up 167 yards and three touchdowns.
Nagel is also a threat to run from quarterback, but the key might be senior Mitchell Piehl. He's the big-play threat for Hutchinson, with 58 carries for 653 yards — an 11.3 average — and six touchdowns. Against St. Peter, he carried the ball five times for 136 yards and a touchdown. He's been limited to under five yards a carry only twice this season. One, when he carried the ball just twice in a 34-12 win against Delano, and in a 21-12 loss against Becker where he carried the ball 10 times for 38 yards.
3. Nelson's efficient effort
Nelson's overall passing numbers from Saturday's win against Willmar (13 of 21 for 177 yards) might not be his most prolific this season, but the performance was no less crucial. While Faribault did continue running the ball to fuel its fourth-quarter comeback, Nelson completed 5 of 6 passes for 85 yards, rushed for an 11-yard touchdown and completed 2 of 3 passes on two-point conversion attempts in the second half.
While Willmar did a good job taking away Faribault's stable of deep, outside receiving threats, Nelson found success passing to tight ends Schrot and Ian Ehlers. Schrot caught two passes for 45 yards, while Ehlers hauled in four receptions for 69 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Adding those two to wide receivers AJ Worrall, Isaac Mata, Jordan Klecker and Johnny Frank leaves a lot of aerial threats for Hutchinson to account for.
4. Advantageous Tigers
What might be more important Friday night than Nelson's passing yards and touchdowns, however, is the number of turnovers for the Falcons. Through the first two games of the Section 2-4A playoffs, Faribault has turned the ball over just once via a fumble.
That positive stretch faces a steep test against a Hutchinson defense that's racked up 10 interceptions and nine fumbles in nine games this season. The Tigers are hard enough to beat straight up without handing them extra opportunities on offense.