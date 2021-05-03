The Faribault boys track and field team snagged second place at Friday's eight-team Cougar Relays at Mankato East High School.
Mankato East won with a total of 193 points, while Faribault snagged second place with 180 points to narrowly edge third-place Jordan's 179 points. The meet consisted of traditional relays, medley relays, and individual field events in which the distances or heights of a team's four competing athletes were combined to create one finishing position for each team.
The high-scorers for the Falcons were senior Alex Leet, who racked up 47.5 points, and senior Taylor Day, who provided 43.5 points to the team score. Junior AJ Worrall (36.25), freshman Cristian Escobar (29.0), junior Devin Lockerby (28.5), junior Owen Carlin (27.50), senior Gael Ramirez (24.25), freshman Carter Johnson (24.25) and sophomore Johnny Frank (22.50) all made sizable contributions as well.
Faribault picked up a relay victory from its primary 400-meter relay of Day, Escobar, Worrall and senior Alex Sullivan, who all sped to a time of 45.73 seconds. The team's 400 relay team made up of only throwers also finished first, as the quartet of Lockerby, Leet, Frank and freshman Joseph Ruisi notched a time of 50.63 seconds.
The 1,600 medley relay (two 200s, one 400 and one 800) of junior Owen Carlin, senior Blake Vinar, sophomore Ben Boyd and senior Tanner Longshore finished second, as did the 3,200 medley relay (two 400s, one 800, two miles) of freshman Nicolas Holmberg, Frank, sophomore Trent Ta and freshman James Hoisington.
The Falcons collectively snagged second in both the shot put and the discus, with Leet, Lockerby, junior Brody Esser and Ruisi competing in the shot put, and Esser, Leet, Lockerby and Frank filling out the lineup in the discus.
Faribault also finished second in the pole vault thanks to Ramirez, Longshore, junior Adam Pasche and junior Isaac Winkelman.
The boys track and field team next competes Tuesday afternoon in a quadrangular at Rochester Century that also includes Rochester John Marshall and Winona.