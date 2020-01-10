The Faribault Falcons’ gymnastics team competed against the Winona Winhawks Thursday evening in what was perhaps the best meet of the season for the Falcons.
The Falcons have shown improvement nearly every time they’ve taken the floor, and on Thursday they finished with eight personal bests along with a total team score of 126.575, just slightly behind Winona’s winning total of 129.175.
“The girls had an awesome night at Winona,” Faribault head coach Larissa Rasmussen said. “There were so many personal bests tonight. Every single girl had at least one personal best score, and overall the girls had great attitudes the entire night and their hard work in practice was very visible.”
The Falcons saw success at both the junior varsity and varsity level. Among the JV highlights included Gabby Hollund completing her floor routine for the first time this season and taking third place, while Morgan Borchert took first place in both the JV beam and bars competitions.
At the varsity level Lauren McDonough was second in three competitions – vault, bars and floor – and took home first place on the beam with a personal best score of 9.125.
All Faribault gymnasts improved their score on the bars as compared to their last meet, and Hannah Merdan was able to compete in each competition for the first time in a couple of weeks.
“The girls are definitely feeling the aches and pains that come with this busy part of the season, but they are pushing through and have been able to improve each week,” added Rasmussen. “Next week Friday is our last home meet of the season.”
Final Scores
Vault: Lauren McDonough 8.6 (2nd place, personal best), Lexi Bottke 8.5 (4th place), Brianna Radatz 8.45 (5th place), Hannah Merdan 8.35 (6th place), Evie Wood 8.1; Bars: Lauren McDonough 8.375 (2nd place, personal best), Lexi Bottke 8.05 (4th place, personal best), Brianna Radatz 7.575 (5th place, personal best), Hannah Merdan 6.85 (personal best), Evie Wood 6.475 (personal best); Beam: Lauren McDonough 9.125 (1st place, personal best), Lexi Bottke 7.2 (4th place), Hannah Merdan 7.125 (5th place), Brianna Radatz 6.5, Evie Wood 6.275; Floor: Lauren McDonough 8.925 (2nd place, personal best), Brianna Radatz 8.2 (6th place), Hannah Merdan 7.425, Evie Wood 7.375, Morgan Borchert 7.275; Overall: Lauren McDonough 35.0 (2nd place), Brianna Radatz 30.725 (5th place), Hannah Merdan 29.725 (6th place), Evie Wood 28.225 (7th place)