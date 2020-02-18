The MSAD girls basketball team defeated Metro Deaf School 45-20 in its last home game of the season on Tuesday.
“We controlled the game pretty well in the first half, but we had a lot of missed shots and we weren’t driving to the basket very well,” MSAD coach Ryan Smith-Hastings said. “But in the second half we made some adjustments and took advantage of their miscues, which allowed us to stretch out our lead and gave me an opportunity to give our bench players plenty of game time.”
Javanna Johnson paced the Trojans with 22 points and also finished with five rebounds and five steals, while Dalina Schwartz tallied eight points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Holly Sheets chipped in six points and Esther Olakunle contributed five points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Ruby Hernandez-Gutierrez grabbed seven rebounds and scored two points, Brooklyn Roggow finished with two points and two steals, and Aubrey Gillespie contributed three rebounds.
Now 8-10 on the year, the Trojans will conclude their season on the road against the Trinity Tri-Hawks (1-22) on Thursday.