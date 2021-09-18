Last week, the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown football team had a flair for the dramatic in picking up its first win of the season.
Friday night, the Buccaneers dispensed of any drama early on in a 44-6 victory against Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons in Waterville.
WEM led 12-6 at the end of the first quarter, 28-6 at halftime and 42-6 at the start of the fourth quarter. Dylan Holicky was a force on both sides of the ball, as he rushed 18 times for 125 yards and a touchdown offensively, while also racking up three solo tackles, a pair of assisted tackles, a sack and an interception defensively.
That was one of just five interceptions for the Buccaneers, who also received a pair of picks from both of Jonathan Remme and Dom Paulson.
Paulson also rushed five times for 55 yards in addition to catching three passes for 30 yards and a touchdown. He also returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown.
Sam Rezac added two receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown, and Preston Grams completed 5 of 11 passes for 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Remme added five carries for 20 yards and a touchdown, while Grams fished five times for five yards and a score.
The schedule stiffens dramatically for WEM next week, when it travels to play at Class AA No. 1 ranked Blooming Prairie. The Awesome Blossoms beat United South Central 33-6 on Friday night.