After losing Thursday's first-round game to the eventual champion Jordan Brewers, the Wanamingo Jacks rebounded to finish sixth in the eight-team Coors Light Classic in Jordan.
In Saturday's consolation semifinal, Wanamingo raced past the Dassel-Cokato Saints 10-0 to advance to Sunday's consolation championship, where the Bird Island Bullfrogs prevailed with a 5-0 victory.
In the victory against Dassel-Cokato, Brady Anfinson fired a complete-game seven-inning shutout to power Wanamingo. He allowed only six hits and walked just one batter while striking out seven Saints.
Offensively, Peder Sviggum launched a pair of home runs and doubled out of the leadoff spot to finish with four runs batted in and three runs scored. Sam Roosen, Aaron Bauer, Brady Anfinson, Gavin Roosen and Aaron Holmes all singled once, while Andrew Anfinson raced around the bases for a triple.
No statistics were available from Sunday's loss against Bird Island as of publication.
Next up, Wanamingo travels Wednesday night to take on the Rochester Roadrunners, the first-place team in the Twin Rivers League. The Jacks then travel Friday night to play at the Austin Greyhounds before hosting the Dodge County Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon.