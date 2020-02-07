The Faribault swimming and diving team competed in the Big 9 meet in Northfield on Wednesday (diving) and in Rochester on Thursday (swimming), with the Falcons’ performances netting them a ninth place finish out of 12 teams.
James Ohlemann had the best individual finish for the Falcons, as the sophomore diver placed third in the 1-meter diving competition Wednesday. His total score of 307.20 earned him all-conference honors for the second year in a row.
“James took a solid third place, even though he was off on some of his dives,” Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. “We know that he will be better at the Section 1A meet. He has a good list of dives to work with that he can do very well and we're excited to see him dive at the section meet.”
Ohlemann’s teammate Chriztopher Ferris also did well in the 1-meter diving competition, finishing in eighth with a score of 220.55.
“Being a first year diver, Chriz did a really good job of performing his dives,” added Fuller. “He has come a long way in this his first season, and we’re excited about his future performances.”
The Falcons came up with four other top 10 finishes Thursday, including a pair of eighth-place finishes by Reilly Akemann. The senior turned in a time of 22.88 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle and a time of 51.14 in the 100 freestyle, and he joined Mitchell Hanson, Tanner Longshore and Will Tuma for the 200 freestyle relay, in which the team finished sixth overall with a time of 1:35.67, just two seconds behind the fifth-place team from Mankato West.
In the 400 freestyle relay, Calvin Gutzmann joined forces with Akemann, Longshore and Tuma for a ninth-place finish, with a team time of 3:39.48.
Individually, Tuma also placed 11th in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:55.83 — just six hundredths of a second away from a top 10 finish — and 12th in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.72.
“We swam very well, and even though our focus is on sections, we had a huge amount of best times,” Fuller said. “Sometimes it’s hard to swim fast when you've just gotten into your taper, but that was not the case on Thursday. Our veteran swimmers led the way, but the whole team swam very well. The guys still have two more weeks before we taper, and then we will be able to swim even faster.”
As a team, the Falcons finished with 114.5 points, ahead of Owatonna (100 points), Albert Lea (40) and Red Wing (34).
Rochester Century won the meet with a score of 336, followed by Winona (318) and Northfield (271.5).