All good things must come to an end, or so they say. Such was the case Monday evening in Belle Plaine, where the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team’s perfect season was halted after a 61-55 loss to Belle Plaine.
The Buccaneers had started the season 15-0 and had surged to No. 5 in the Class A basketball rankings. Although the Tigers are currently unranked, they’d reeled off 13 wins in a row heading into their showdown against the Bucs. Now, with their 14th consecutive win coming against Class A’s No. 5 team, perhaps the Tigers are poised to crack the next batch of rankings.
“I give them (the Tigers) a lot of credit — they played well, and we made a few too many mistakes to overcome,” WEM coach Ty Kaus said. “It was a good battle between two really good teams, but we had a pretty rough first half. Defensively, I thought we did some good things, but we got killed by offensive rebounds, especially in the first half.”
Brielle Bartelt led WEM with 17 points, followed by Toryn Richards with 15. Ellie Ready chipped in six points, Kylie Pittmann scored five and Trista Hering and Lindsay Condon finished with four apiece.
Pittmann and Hering each pulled in six rebounds, with Richards and Ready grabbing four each. Bartelt also chipped in three rebounds, and both she and Richards had three assists in the game.
The stat sheet showed similar numbers for both teams: both were just 3 of 19 from beyond the arc, and WEM shot 36% on the night while Belle Plaine made 35% of its shots.
But, as Kaus noted, the Tigers had a great night rebounding the ball. Belle Plaine finished with 45 rebounds in the game, compared to 32 for WEM, and 20 of the Tigers’ rebounds came on the offensive glass. Their success in rebounding led to a 15-6 advantage in second chance points.
The Bucs trailed 30-19 at halftime but had closed to within five midway through the second half.
Kaus felt that the Tigers’ aggressive defense forced his Bucs out of rhythm too often in the first half, which allowed Belle Plaine (14-1) to build a nice lead going into halftime, but he was pleased with how WEM battled back in the second half.
“Down by 11 at half, I was really proud of the way we came out and got right back into the game,” Kaus said. “We had our chances down the stretch but unfortunately just didn’t make enough plays. Overall, though, I was very proud of our effort and that we were able to battle back on the road against a tough opponent. These are really good games to have to prepare us for the playoffs.”
Despite the loss, the Buccaneers (15-1) still have a lot to play for. WEM remains undefeated in the Gopher Conference (7-0) with 10 games remaining in the regular season, including seven against Gopher Conference opponents.