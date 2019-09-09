The score doesn't quite reflect Faribault's control of Saturday's matinee boys soccer game at New Ulm.
The visiting Falcons (5-0) won 2-1 and maintained possession for much of the 80 minutes, only surrendering a penalty kick goal by the Eagles (2-2) in the final minute.
"We really controlled most of that game," said Faribault coach Brendan Cox. "Even though it was our first game and our guys came out a little bit tentative just with how the ball was going to play."
New Ulm had a scoring opportunity early in the first half, but that was the main concern goalie Thoeun Samai had.
"We did a good job of maintaining possession and taking advantage of our opportunities," Cox said. "Ahmed Ali was able to get behind the defense for a breakaway in the first half. (Abdimutalib Abdullahi) halfway through the second half was able to bring it down the side and put it in. They just gave him a little bit of time and he was able to pick his spot."
While a 2-0 goal can be rumoured to be a tough lead to defend in net games like hockey or soccer, Cox said his team was "galvanized" by the 2-0 advantage and ramped up the pressure in hopes of padding the lead.
The Falcons couldn't get that third goal but kept the ball in the Eagles' half with consistency.
Faribault (3-0 Big 9) returns to Big 9 Conference play 7 p.m. Tuesday at Red Wing (0-4, 0-4 Big 9).