The Faribault girls soccer team turned a corner in 2018.
A 2-0 win at Albert Lea was the Falcons' first section playoff win in over a decade. In the regular season, a 4-2 win over Austin was the program's first Big 9 Conference victory since 2014.
Building on that success requires replacing one of the program's best this century in Samantha Holmberg. The all-conference attacker was the heart of the offense and a leader on the field. She's now playing collegiately at Concordia-Moorhead.
Holmberg was among six seniors, which includes all-Big 9 honorable mention midfielder Marta Schonebaum.
Sophomore Mercedes Huerta combined with Holmberg often and will be a candidate to lead the team in goals. Huerta tallied three in a season opening win at Cannon Falls.
Huerta will team with classmate and midfielder Paige Ross. Ross had a goal and an assist in the CF win.
"We have a lot of skill at midfield and forward," head coach Maddie Justin said. "Once these girls figure out how to play together we should be in good shape."
Sophomores Emma Thibodeau and Sarah Engbrecht will make the leap up to varsity at midfielder. Junior Lexi Bottke and freshman Sydne Bauer have established themselves at the position already.
The team has three seniors, all of who have played significant roles.
Goalie Olivia Williamson enters her fourth year as a starter. Forward Mikayla Bohner and defender Grace Remillard are also key contributors.
Remillard is one of just two upperclassmen on defense along with junior Sydney Beaupre.
Mankato West is the team to beat both in the Big 9 and Section 2A. The Scarlets were 11-0 in the Big 9 and reached the state quarterfinals out of the section.
Faribault's five non-conference games are all against section mates: Cannon Falls, Waseca, New Ulm, Glencoe-Silver Lake and Worthington.