Hayfield outlasts BA in Gopher match
In a game with significant Gopher standings implications, Bethlehem Academy was looking to establish its position in the top third of the conference standings with a road win in Hayfield. Unfortunately, the Vikings had other ideas.
Thursday, Hayfield came out swinging and defeated the Cardinals by scores of 13-25, 25-20, 17-25, 23-25.
Hayfield improved to 12-10 overall 5-2 in the conference, while BA fell to 8-13 overall and 4-2 in the conference. The Vikings now sit in third place, with BA right behind in fourth.
“Tonight was a tough loss against a conference and section opponent. We have to start playing with more energy, drive and communication to come out with the win,” said Bethlehem Academy head coach Christine Bothun. “Errors hurt us again tonight; however, we were able to play a strong second set - primarily due to our increased communication and chemistry on the court.”
In the fourth set, down 2-1 in the match, the Cardinals were down 18-24 when Brianna Radatz spearheaded a 5-0 run serving to put them down by one. Hayfield scored the next point to win the match.
“We had a great run, but it was a little too late. We have some work to do in the gym before facing Owatonna and WEM next week.”
The Cardinals are back in action 7 p.m. Monday in Owatonna.
BA statistics - Kills: Lexi Boys 12, Haley Lang 7, Kate Trump 7, Kennedy Tutak 4, Lindsay Hanson 4, Kaitlyn Kotel 3 … Digs: Lang 24, Trump 17, Kotek 8, Malia Hunt 5, Grace Ashley 5, Boyd 4, Hanson 4, Tutak 4, Mia Potter 2 … Aces: Radatz 1, Kotek 1
FHS girls tennis 2A tournament
Thursday marked the start of 2A Individual Section play in girls tennis.
Faribault, along with Rochester Mayo, Lakeville North, Owatonna, Northfield, Winona, Red Wing and Tri-City United traveled to Rochester to play indoors at the Rochester Athletic Club. For individual sections, each team has two singles players and two doubles teams play for an opportunity to advance to the state tournament.
Listed below are the results for Faribault.
Singles:
Senior Serena David and junior Bailey Peterson represented Faribault’s two singles players.
In the first round, David played Rochester Mayo seventh-grader Claire Loftus. Mayo won the match 6-0, 6-0.
“Claire is a great player for only being a 7th grader,” said Faribault head coach Jeff Anderson. “Serena played well and gave a great effort today even controlling some points with low well-hit balls, but Claire was just too strong.”
Peterson was matched up with Owatonna Sara Anderson. The Huskies senior proved too strong for Faribault, as Owatonna won the match 6-0, 6-0.
“Sara is also a great player and was an anchor at No. 1 singles for Owatonna for the season,” said Anderson. “Bailey started the match a bit tight and nervous and was having a tough time finding a groove. Sara was controlling the match with well-hit, well-placed shots. As Bailey started to loosen up, she was able to get more into the points but was still overpowered today. Owatonna won the match 6-0, 6-0.”
Doubles:
Junior Kylie Petricka/8th-grader Hailey Reuvers and seniors Chau Truong/Erica Johnsrud represented Faribault’s two doubles teams.
In the first round, Petricka/Reuvers played Rochester Mayo’s No. 1 ranked Taylor Julsrud/Grace Ackerman. Almost two weeks ago, the Mayo duo took first place at the Big 9 Girls Team Tournament. After a great start by Faribault and a 2-1 lead, Mayo started to adjust its play, becoming more aggressive and starting to control the points and the net en route to a 6-2, 6-0 win.
“Kylie and Hailey were giving a great effort and had many well-played points but this Mayo team was tough and countered Faribault’s efforts well,” Anderson said.
Truong/Johnsrud played Red Wing senior duo Mya Benway and Graci Bettich in the first round. Faribault controlled the match from the beginning and dominated the first set winning 6-0. In the second set Faribault relaxed a bit, allowing Red Wing to grab a couple of games, but then quickly shut the door winning the second set 6-2. Faribault won the match 6-0, 6-2.
In the second round, Truong/Johnsrud played Rochester Mayo junior Ani Bulbulian/senior Deejay Patel.
Mayo grabbed an early lead and was up 4-1 when Faribault won three unanswered games, tying the set at 4-4. After trading a couple of games, Mayo held on with strong net play and won the next two games and the set at 7-5.
Carrying that momentum and strong net play strategy into the second set, Mayo controlled most of the set coming out on top 6-3 and ultimately the match 7-5, 6-3.
The individual matches Thursday marked the end of Faribault’s season. The Falcons finished with an overall record of 5-15.
Varsity seniors graduating include David, Truong, Johnsrud, Abigail Goodwin and Rachel Bostwick.