Due to the ongoing winter storm, a number of local sporting events from Friday and Saturday were postponed or cancelled.
The changes:
• The Section 1A true team swimming and diving meet has been postponed until Monday, Jan. 20, in Austin. The Falcons will swim at 1 p.m. Monday with diving at 4 p.m.
• Faribault’s home gymnastics meet, originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, has been postponed. No makeup date/time has yet been announced.
• K-W girls basketball vs. Rochester Lourdes, originally scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Friday in Kenyon, will now be played on Monday, Feb. 10 at 7:15 p.m.
• Bethlehem Academy girls basketball vs. WEM, originally scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Friday in Waterville, has been postponed. No makeup date/time has yet been announced.
• Bethlehem Academy boys basketball vs. WEM, originally scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Friday at Bethlehem Academy, has been postponed. No makeup date/time has yet been announced.
• Faribault’s girls basketball game at Rochester John Marshall, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, has been postponed. No makeup date/time has yet been announced.
• Faribault’s boys basketball game against Rochester John Marshall, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday in Faribault, has been postponed. No makeup date/time has yet been announced.
• WEM/JWP wrestling will not compete at the St. Croix Lutheran tournament on Saturday.
• Faribault varsity wrestling will not compete at Eastview on Saturday, and 9th grade wrestling will not compete in Mora, MN.
• K-W wrestling will not compete at the LC-WM tournament on Saturday.
• Saturday’s Big 9 dance meet in Austin has been postponed until Friday, Jan. 24. The meet will now take place at Rochester Century High School, with a start time of 5:30 p.m.
• Faribault’s boys hockey game vs. Owatonna, originally scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday in Faribault, will now be played on Monday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.
• Faribault’s girls hockey game vs. Owatonna is still scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in Faribault. A decision regarding the game will be made sometime on Saturday.